5 takeaways from Linda McMahon about the U.S. Education Department’s future

The Senate did not take a vote Thursday on McMahon’s nomination.

Here are five takeaways from McMahon’s appearance:

Mum on DEI programs

McMahon didn’t talk much about diversity, equity and inclusion programs. The Education Department has removed or archived hundreds of guidance documents, reports and training materials that include mentions of DEI. It put employees charged with leading DEI initiatives on paid administrative leave and dissolved the department’s Diversity & Inclusion Council.

A new approach to handling civil rights investigations

McMahon told senators it might make more sense for investigations of possible civil rights violations by schools or colleges to be handled by the U.S. Department of Justice instead of the Department of Education. The department’s Office for Civil Rights resolved 3,707 complaints during the 2024 fiscal year, according to a January report. Since Trump has taken office, the department has released statements outlining its goal to more aggressively investigate antisemitism on campuses and transgender athletics participation.

Monitoring grant spending

McMahon said the White House wants to have a greater role in overseeing where federal funding is going beforehand. The Trump administration last Friday announced plans to cut federal biomedical research funding, which pays for work by many universities, including some in Georgia, to develop medicines and treatments that save and improve lives. A federal judge later blocked the plan.

Assisting low-income students

McMahon vowed to preserve Title I money for low-income schools, Pell grants for low-income college students and Public Service Loan Forgiveness. More than 60% of traditional public schools are Title I eligible, according to National Center for Education Statistics data.

Support for special needs students

One area that worries many education advocates is the future for students with disabilities. About 10% of Georgia’s public school students have a disability and are eligible for special education services. Funding, though, for those services through the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act has historically been underfunded. McMahon said the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services might be a better fit for programs that support students with disabilities.

