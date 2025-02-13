Education
Education

5 takeaways from Linda McMahon about the U.S. Education Department’s future

Linda McMahon, President Donald Trump's nominee for Secretary of Education, arrives for a hearing of the Health, Education and Labor Committee regarding her nomination on Thursday, Feb. 13, 2025, in Washington. (Jacquelyn Martin/AP)

By
10 hours ago

President Donald Trump’s pick to lead the U.S. Department of Education outlined a vision for how the agency would operate during a Senate confirmation hearing Thursday.

Trump’s nominee to lead the department, former administrator for the U.S. Small Business Administration Linda McMahon, discussed her plans for a department the president wants to abolish. Trump made his most explicit remarks Wednesday about his desire that the department, which was created during Jimmy Carter’s presidency, be “closed immediately.” The challenge, though, is Trump would need 60 votes in the U.S. Senate to abolish the department.

ExploreWhat eliminating the U.S. Department of Education could mean for Georgia

Many experts believe Trump, who has cited sluggish student outcomes on national and international assessments for his desire to abolish the department, might move some services and funding to the states or other federal agencies. McMahon, the World Wrestling Entertainment co-founder, told senators the administration’s goal is to have the department operate more efficiently.

A protester is removed while calling out against the nomination of Linda McMahon, President Donald Trump's nominee for Secretary of Education, during a Senate Health, Education and Labor Committee hearing on Thursday, Feb. 13, 2025, in Washington. (Jacquelyn Martin/AP)

The Senate did not take a vote Thursday on McMahon’s nomination.

Here are five takeaways from McMahon’s appearance:

Mum on DEI programs

McMahon didn’t talk much about diversity, equity and inclusion programs. The Education Department has removed or archived hundreds of guidance documents, reports and training materials that include mentions of DEI. It put employees charged with leading DEI initiatives on paid administrative leave and dissolved the department’s Diversity & Inclusion Council.

A new approach to handling civil rights investigations

McMahon told senators it might make more sense for investigations of possible civil rights violations by schools or colleges to be handled by the U.S. Department of Justice instead of the Department of Education. The department’s Office for Civil Rights resolved 3,707 complaints during the 2024 fiscal year, according to a January report. Since Trump has taken office, the department has released statements outlining its goal to more aggressively investigate antisemitism on campuses and transgender athletics participation.

Monitoring grant spending

McMahon said the White House wants to have a greater role in overseeing where federal funding is going beforehand. The Trump administration last Friday announced plans to cut federal biomedical research funding, which pays for work by many universities, including some in Georgia, to develop medicines and treatments that save and improve lives. A federal judge later blocked the plan.

Assisting low-income students

McMahon vowed to preserve Title I money for low-income schools, Pell grants for low-income college students and Public Service Loan Forgiveness. More than 60% of traditional public schools are Title I eligible, according to National Center for Education Statistics data.

Support for special needs students

One area that worries many education advocates is the future for students with disabilities. About 10% of Georgia’s public school students have a disability and are eligible for special education services. Funding, though, for those services through the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act has historically been underfunded. McMahon said the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services might be a better fit for programs that support students with disabilities.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.

About the Author

Eric Stirgus joined The Atlanta Journal-Constitution in 2001. He is the newsroom's education editor. Born and raised in Brooklyn, N.Y., Eric is active in the Atlanta Association of Black Journalists and the Education Writers Association and enjoys mentoring aspiring journalists.

Follow Eric Stirgus on twitter
