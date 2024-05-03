BreakingNews
Emory arts and sciences faculty vote no confidence in President Fenves
Education

15-year-old in custody after gun shot at Decatur High School, police say

No one was injured in the incident, authorities said
Decatur High School. Photo Credit: City Schools of Decatur.

Credit: Contributed

Credit: Contributed

Decatur High School. Photo Credit: City Schools of Decatur.
By
18 minutes ago

Decatur High School held a brief lockdown Friday morning after a firearm was discharged on the campus, officials said.

A 15-year-old female was later taken into custody and charged with aggravated assault, possession of a weapon on school property, and possession of a firearm by a person under 18, Decatur police said.

No one was injured.

The incident occurred at about 9:40 a.m. Two students confronted two other students who said they wanted to fight. One student displayed a revolver and the students who had been confronted fled toward the parking lot of the high school, police said. They were chased and a fight began. The suspect pointed the handgun at one student and the student pushed the weapon away as one round was fired, police said.

Once the gun was discharged, school officials put the high school on a lockdown.

The lockdown ended was lifted shortly thereafter. Classes ended on schedule, Decatur High School Principal Duane Sprull said in a message to the campus community.

About the Author

Follow Eric Stirgus on twitter

Eric Stirgus joined The Atlanta Journal-Constitution in 2001. He is the newsroom's education editor. Born and raised in Brooklyn, N.Y., Eric is active in the Atlanta Association of Black Journalists and the Education Writers Association and enjoys mentoring aspiring journalists.

Editors' Picks

Ozempic, weight loss drugs send ripples through Atlanta health and fitness community

Credit: Miguel Martinez

BREAKING
LIVE UPDATES: Emory arts and sciences faculty vote no confidence in President Fenves

Credit: TNS

California man charged with threatening Fulton DA Willis
1h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Hartsfield-Jackson’s outgoing general manager leaves a long to-do list

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Hartsfield-Jackson’s outgoing general manager leaves a long to-do list

Credit: Joe Kovac Jr.

Son of couple slain at Lake Oconee 10 years ago says mystery ‘drives us nuts’
The Latest

Credit: Ben Gray

After days of protests, will Emory meet students’ demands?
2h ago
Former Augusta University employee indicted for stealing more than $300,000
Atlanta superintendent candidates now have until May 17 to apply
Featured

Credit: Ryan Fleisher

Will the weather cooperate for this weekend’s Shaky Knees music festival?
1h ago
Bradley’s Buzz: Braves-Dodgers. Need we say more? (Though we will)
The surprising health benefits of scheduling lazy days