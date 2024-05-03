15-year-old in custody after gun shot at Decatur High School, police say

Decatur High School held a brief lockdown Friday morning after a firearm was discharged on the campus, officials said.
A 15-year-old female was later taken into custody and charged with aggravated assault, possession of a weapon on school property, and possession of a firearm by a person under 18, Decatur police said.
No one was injured.
The incident occurred at about 9:40 a.m. Two students confronted two other students who said they wanted to fight. One student displayed a revolver and the students who had been confronted fled toward the parking lot of the high school, police said. They were chased and a fight began. The suspect pointed the handgun at one student and the student pushed the weapon away as one round was fired, police said.
Once the gun was discharged, school officials put the high school on a lockdown.
The lockdown ended was lifted shortly thereafter. Classes ended on schedule, Decatur High School Principal Duane Sprull said in a message to the campus community.
