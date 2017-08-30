Unfilled pipeline from Houston: Atlanta gas price avg. up to $2.41 a gallon

As of Wednesday morning, the average price is about $2.41 a gallon.

Colonial pipelines carry fuel from refineries near Houston east through Atlanta and then up the coast to Linden, N.J., just south of New York. That part of the Texas coast hit hardest by Harvey is home to gas refineries as well as being a major conduit for oil pumped from rigs in the Gulf of Mexico or tanker ships from overseas.

So the price of gas in Atlanta and points north is likely to keep rising until the situation improves in and around Houston.

Colonial’s pipelines can carry more than 3 million barrels of gasoline, diesel and jet fuel. That is more than four times the capacity of Plantation Pipeline, the second largest conduit for fuel from the Gulf.

The start of the Plantation pipeline, however, is in Louisiana, which was not badly hit by the storm.

