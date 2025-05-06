An investor group in Alpharetta and another in Forsyth County have each proposed going after an expansion NHL team, hoping to lure top-level hockey with new arenas.

Chris Lagerbloom, Alpharetta’s city administrator, said he hopes to move quickly with the study to present a compelling proposal to the NHL as soon as possible.

“This is a path we’ve been on for several years,” he said at Tuesday’s Development Authority meeting. “It’s a natural next step and we’re going to move pretty quickly.”

Credit: Jason Getz/AJC Credit: Jason Getz/AJC

Former NHL player Anson Carter and his organization, Alpharetta Sports and Entertainment Group, announced plans a year ago to build a hockey arena at the North Point Mall site and woo an expansion NHL team. The ASE Group has partnered with New York Life, which owns the 100-acre mall site.

Carter’s proposal for North Point faces competition from Vernon Krause, the CEO of Krause Auto Group, who has pitched a site named The Gathering at South Forsyth just six miles north of the mall. The project is pursuing a $2 billion mixed-use campus and 18,500-seat arena with the same goal of attracting an NHL franchise.

Forsyth County leaders have agreed to support Krause’s project with taxpayer-backed financing if the group lands a franchise.

The NHL has not confirmed whether it has any interest in expanding to metro Atlanta at this time.

If metro Atlanta were to land another expansion team — and it’s a big if — it would be the third time the NHL has tried to make pro hockey work here. The Flames and Thrashers each failed to gain traction and left Atlanta.

Lagerbloom told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution he is confident that North Point Mall is the better site for a hockey arena and is focused on “moving at a speed that the league will want.”

The city has attempted to redevelop or repurpose North Point Mall for years as it struggles to stay relevant and attract the same foot traffic it did in its heyday. Alpharetta City Council recently approved a 30-year plan to revamp North Point into a walkable, green district, with multiple construction projects already underway along the corridor.

Some experts say developments like a hockey arena would add very little direct economic value to Alpharetta residents. Jean-Paul Addie, a Georgia State University associate professor in the Urban Studies Institute, told the AJC that the city should focus on “less splashy but more meaningful forms of inclusive development.”

But with the city’s sights on the NHL, it’s full steam ahead for now.

“This is the right next step for us as the city pursues this interest,” Lagerbloom said. “Now we just have to see if we can move fast enough. We have some sense of urgency.”