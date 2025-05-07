The fine levied by the Georgia Environmental Protection Division concerns the Metaplant’s handling of its industrial wastewater. In a statement, Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant America spokesperson Bianca Johnson said the facility “has worked diligently with the EPD on all aspects of our wastewater management issues and improvements.”

The $7.6 billion facility, known as the Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant America, opened in October and is the largest economic development project in Georgia history. The plant manufactures two of Hyundai’s EV models, the IONIQ 5 and the IONIQ 9.

“HMGMA (Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant America) has upgraded its wastewater treatment equipment and continues to work with the EPD to ensure compliance,” Johnson added.

Inside the Metaplant, metal finishing and other manufacturing processes produce hundreds of thousands of gallons of wastewater each month, according to contracts shared with The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Hyundai’s long-term plan for managing its wastewater is to pump it for treatment at a new water reclamation facility in Bryan County, where the factory is. But that plant is still under construction and won’t be operational until later this year.

In the meantime, Savannah had permitted Hyundai to release wastewater into the city’s sewer system for treatment at the Travis Field Water Reclamation Facility near Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport.

That arrangement didn’t last long.

In September, less than a month after Hyundai began sending effluent to Savannah, the company says it notified the city that its wastewater “exceeded their limits” and immediately halted its discharges.

On Oct. 1, the city of Savannah sent a notice of violation to Hyundai showing that high levels of copper and zinc were detected in wastewater it received from Hyundai. The metal concentrations, Savannah water officials said, were disrupting the chemical treatments and bacteria Savannah uses to ensure wastewater is safe before releasing it into the environment.