Georgia Dept. of Revenue settles Chrisleys’ $2.1 million tax evasion case

In the press release, Todd Chrisley said: “Julie and I knew all along that we had done nothing wrong and that when the facts all came out, we would be fine. We’re just glad that the Department of Revenue was willing to keep an open mind and look at all the evidence.”

The Department of Revenue spokesman William Gaston declined to comment on the case, noting that “the department is prohibited from commenting on any confidential taxpayer information.”

The Chrisleys are not out of the woods yet because in August, a federal grand jury in Atlanta indicted the couple on charges of conspiracy, bank fraud, wire fraud, and tax evasion. They have pleaded not guilty.

“Todd and Julie Chrisley are charged not only with defrauding a number of banks by fraudulently obtaining millions of dollars in loans, but also with allegedly cheating taxpayers by actively evading paying federal taxes on the money they earned,” said U.S. Attorney Byung J. “BJay” Pak. “Celebrities face the same justice that everyone does. These are serious federal charges and they will have their day in court.”

The Chrisleys lived in Atlanta for several years but moved to Nashville in 2016. The USA reality series “Chrisley Knows Best” debuted in 2014 and has aired seven seasons and about 130 episodes.