ajc logo
X

Georgia Dept. of Revenue settles Chrisleys’ $2.1 million tax evasion case

<p>Todd <span class="wsc-spelling-problem" data-spelling-word="Chrisley" data-wsc-lang="en_US">Chrisley</span> being interviewed by Channel 2</p>

caption arrowCaption
<p>Todd <span class="wsc-spelling-problem" data-spelling-word="Chrisley" data-wsc-lang="en_US">Chrisley</span> being interviewed by Channel 2</p>

Georgia Entertainment Scene Blog
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Oct 8, 2019
Federal case still pending

Originally posted Tuesday, October 8, 2019 by RODNEY HO/rho@ajc.com on his AJC Radio & TV Talk blog

The Georgia Department of Revenue has settled its $2.1 million tax evasion charge against Todd and Julie Chrisley of “Chrisley Knows Best” fame.

A federal indictment in August on comparable charges is still pending.

Over a span of eight years from 2008 to 2016, the Chrisleys were found to have over-paid state taxes for four of those years, owed nothing for four more and under-paid just $77,000 one year, according to a press release from the Chrisley’s public relations firm.

The two sides settled the case last week, with the Chrisleys paying just under $150,000.

In the  press release, Todd Chrisley said: “Julie and I knew all along that we had done nothing wrong and that when the facts all came out, we would be fine. We’re just glad that the Department of Revenue was willing to keep an open mind and look at all the evidence.”

The Department of Revenue spokesman William Gaston declined to comment on the case, noting that “the department is prohibited from commenting on any confidential taxpayer information.”

The Chrisleys are not out of the woods yet because in August, a federal grand jury in Atlanta indicted the couple on charges of conspiracy, bank fraud, wire fraud, and tax evasion. They have pleaded not guilty.

“Todd and Julie Chrisley are charged not only with defrauding a number of banks by fraudulently obtaining millions of dollars in loans, but also with allegedly cheating taxpayers by actively evading paying federal taxes on the money they earned,” said U.S. Attorney Byung J. “BJay” Pak. “Celebrities face the same justice that everyone does. These are serious federal charges and they will have their day in court.”

The Chrisleys lived in Atlanta for several years but moved to Nashville in 2016. The USA reality series “Chrisley Knows Best” debuted in 2014 and has aired seven seasons and about 130 episodes.

About the Author

Follow Rodney Ho on facebookFollow Rodney Ho on twitter

Rodney Ho writes about entertainment for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution including TV, radio, film, comedy and all things in between. A native New Yorker, he has covered education at The Virginian-Pilot, small business for The Wall Street Journal and a host of beats at the AJC over 20-plus years. He loves tennis, pop culture & seeing live events.

Editors' Picks
The Latest
Rebel Wilson is a force of nature in Netflix’s comedy movie ‘Senior Year’
18h ago
The CW cuts ‘Dynasty’ after five seasons
The CW is cutting ‘Legacies’ and ‘Naomi,’ both shot in Atlanta
Featured
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top