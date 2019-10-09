Georgia Dept. of Revenue settles Chrisleys’ $2.1 million tax evasion case

Originally posted Tuesday, October 8, 2019 by RODNEY HO/rho@ajc.com on his AJC Radio & TV Talk blog
The Georgia Department of Revenue has settled its $2.1 million tax evasion charge against Todd and Julie Chrisley of “Chrisley Knows Best” fame.
A federal indictment in August on comparable charges is still pending.
Over a span of eight years from 2008 to 2016, the Chrisleys were found to have over-paid state taxes for four of those years, owed nothing for four more and under-paid just $77,000 one year, according to a press release from the Chrisley’s public relations firm.
The two sides settled the case last week, with the Chrisleys paying just under $150,000.
In the press release, Todd Chrisley said: “Julie and I knew all along that we had done nothing wrong and that when the facts all came out, we would be fine. We’re just glad that the Department of Revenue was willing to keep an open mind and look at all the evidence.”
The Department of Revenue spokesman William Gaston declined to comment on the case, noting that “the department is prohibited from commenting on any confidential taxpayer information.”
The Chrisleys are not out of the woods yet because in August, a federal grand jury in Atlanta indicted the couple on charges of conspiracy, bank fraud, wire fraud, and tax evasion. They have pleaded not guilty.
“Todd and Julie Chrisley are charged not only with defrauding a number of banks by fraudulently obtaining millions of dollars in loans, but also with allegedly cheating taxpayers by actively evading paying federal taxes on the money they earned,” said U.S. Attorney Byung J. “BJay” Pak. “Celebrities face the same justice that everyone does. These are serious federal charges and they will have their day in court.”
The Chrisleys lived in Atlanta for several years but moved to Nashville in 2016. The USA reality series “Chrisley Knows Best” debuted in 2014 and has aired seven seasons and about 130 episodes.
