Christopher Rude, recovering from cancer, returning to 680/The Fan Feb. 15

"I'm sure he can't wait to get back to some normalcy in his life and do what he does best," said Rude's boss David Dickey. "I can't be happier for Chris. I'm grateful he beat it and can resume his life."

Rude's agent Norm Schrutt said they talked about Rude returning Feb. 1 but decided to err on the side of caution and pushed it back two weeks.

Schrutt said Rude’s voice is improving every week and he doesn’t think listeners will be able to discern any difference by the time he comes back next week. Dickey, he said, did not pressure Rude to come back and has been completely understanding about the situation.

