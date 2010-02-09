Christopher Rude, recovering from cancer, returning to 680/The Fan Feb. 15

X

By Rodney Ho, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Chris Rude, 680/The Fan's morning host of the Rude Awakening, is scheduled to return Monday, Feb. 15, after treating a cancerous tumor behind his throat.

The show, which also includes Perry Laurentino and Leo Mazzone, announced his pending return this week. Buck Lanford, a sportscaster from WAGA-TV, has subbed in.

Rude went through chemotherapy and radiation to battle the tumor. He told listeners about the situation last August and eventually left the show in the fall during radiation treatment. He has been recovering ever since. He clearly did not want to come back on the air until his voice was close to 100 percent.

"I'm sure he can't wait to get back to some normalcy in his life and do what he does best," said Rude's boss David Dickey. "I can't be happier for Chris. I'm grateful he beat it and can resume his life."

Rude's agent Norm Schrutt said they talked about Rude returning Feb. 1 but decided to err on the side of caution and pushed it back two weeks.

Schrutt said Rude’s voice is improving every week and he doesn’t think listeners will be able to discern any difference by the time he comes back next week. Dickey, he said, did not pressure Rude to come back and has been completely understanding about the situation.

