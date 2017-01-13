John Lewis: Donald Trump not ‘a legitimate president’

Appearing on NBC's "Meet the Press with Chuck Todd," the Georgia Democrat was asked if he plans to forge a relationship with Trump. The civil rights veteran said Trump makes that difficult:

"You know, I believe in forgiveness. I believe in trying to work with people. It will be hard. It's going to be very difficult. I don't see this president-elect as a legitimate president."

Lewis, who also testified this week against U.S. Sen. Jeff Sessions, R-Ala., Trump's nominee to be attorney general, went on to say he believes the Russians helped elect Trump and that he does not plan to attend next week's inauguration.