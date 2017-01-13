ajc logo
X

John Lewis: Donald Trump not ‘a legitimate president’

Moderator Chuck Todd, left, and Rep. John Lewis (D-GA) right, appear in a pre-taped interview on "Meet the Press" in Washington, D.C., Friday, January 13, 2017. (Photo by: William B. Plowman/NBC/NBC NewsWire)
Moderator Chuck Todd, left, and Rep. John Lewis (D-GA) right, appear in a pre-taped interview on "Meet the Press" in Washington, D.C., Friday, January 13, 2017. (Photo by: William B. Plowman/NBC/NBC NewsWire)

Political Insider | Jan 13, 2017
By Aaron Gould Sheinin

U.S. Rep. John Lewis had strong words Friday on the coming inauguration of Donald Trump as president.

Appearing on NBC's "Meet the Press with Chuck Todd," the Georgia Democrat was asked if he plans to forge a relationship with Trump. The civil rights veteran said Trump makes that difficult:

"You know, I believe in forgiveness. I believe in trying to work with people. It will be hard. It's going to be very difficult. I don't see this president-elect as a legitimate president."

Lewis, who also testified this week against U.S. Sen. Jeff Sessions, R-Ala., Trump's nominee to be attorney general, went on to say he believes the Russians helped elect Trump and that he does not plan to attend next week's inauguration.

Now it appears Lewis is not the only Democratic lawmaker planning to boycott Trump's inaugural. USA Today reports Rep. Raúl Grijalva, D-Ariz., is among those who will also not attend.

Watch a clip of the exchange below. More of Todd’s interview with Lewis will air today at 5 p.m. on MSNBC and on Sunday morning’s “Meet the Press.”

Explore RELATED: 12 times US Rep John Lewis of Georgia broke the internet in 2016
ExploreJohn Lewis’ fifth district residents respond to Trump’s comments with #defendthe5th, photos of neighborhood
ExploreThe high rise Donald Trump planned in John Lewis’ district never happened. Sad!
ExplorePastor of MLK’s church: Trump is a ‘small man’ for attacking Atlanta
ExploreDonald Trump condemned for attacks on John Lewis and his Atlanta district
ExploreAll about Georgia's 5th congressional district
ExploreGeorgia Republicans struggle to defend Trump’s attack on Lewis
ExploreTrump to John Lewis: Fix your ‘horrible’ Atlanta district
ExploreWhich Georgia Democrats are boycotting Donald Trump’s inauguration?
ExplorePoliticians, pundits slam Trump for Lewis comments
ExploreJohn Lewis: Donald Trump not ‘a legitimate president’
ExploreTrump’s return to Atlanta a reminder of Midtown misfire
ExploreWho is Rep. John Lewis
ExploreMap: Where is John Lewis's Atlanta district?
ExploreAnother historic crusade for John Lewis
ExploreJohn Lewis: 'We will lay down the burden of racism'

About the Author

In Other News

© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top