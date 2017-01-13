John Lewis: Donald Trump not ‘a legitimate president’

U.S. Rep. John Lewis had strong words Friday on the coming inauguration of Donald Trump as president.
Appearing on NBC's "Meet the Press with Chuck Todd," the Georgia Democrat was asked if he plans to forge a relationship with Trump. The civil rights veteran said Trump makes that difficult:
"You know, I believe in forgiveness. I believe in trying to work with people. It will be hard. It's going to be very difficult. I don't see this president-elect as a legitimate president."
Lewis, who also testified this week against U.S. Sen. Jeff Sessions, R-Ala., Trump's nominee to be attorney general, went on to say he believes the Russians helped elect Trump and that he does not plan to attend next week's inauguration.
Now it appears Lewis is not the only Democratic lawmaker planning to boycott Trump's inaugural. USA Today reports Rep. Raúl Grijalva, D-Ariz., is among those who will also not attend.
Watch a clip of the exchange below. More of Todd’s interview with Lewis will air today at 5 p.m. on MSNBC and on Sunday morning’s “Meet the Press.”
