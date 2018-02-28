A visit with John Driskell Hopkins in our new entertainment podcast - accessAtlanta

X

Atlanta Music Scene | Feb 28, 2018
By Melissa Ruggieri, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Starting Thursday, you’ll not only be able to read about what’s going on in Atlanta, but listen as well.

The AJC’s accessAtlanta podcast will be available on iTunes every week, with information about what to do around town, along with a special feature.

I'm up first, with an in-depth look at John Driskell Hopkins, the multi-instrumentalist in the Zac Brown Band known for his distinctive beard and baritone voice.

Check out the podcast to hear John talk about the Zac Brown Band’s upcoming tour – which plays SunTrust Park June 30 – his new solo work and the strategies behind the beard.

Melissa Ruggieri

Melissa Ruggieri has covered music and entertainment for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution since 2010 and created the Atlanta Music Scene blog.

