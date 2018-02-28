A visit with John Driskell Hopkins in our new entertainment podcast - accessAtlanta

Starting Thursday, you’ll not only be able to read about what’s going on in Atlanta, but listen as well.
The AJC’s accessAtlanta podcast will be available on iTunes every week, with information about what to do around town, along with a special feature.
I'm up first, with an in-depth look at John Driskell Hopkins, the multi-instrumentalist in the Zac Brown Band known for his distinctive beard and baritone voice.
>>Only on myAJC: John Driskell Hopkins shows his hand beyond the Zac Brown Band
Check out the podcast to hear John talk about the Zac Brown Band’s upcoming tour – which plays SunTrust Park June 30 – his new solo work and the strategies behind the beard.