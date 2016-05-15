Jimmy Carter helps give Gregg Allman honorary degree

Indeed, in a video of the event posted online by The Telegraph of Macon, Carter told the commencement audience he might not have been president if the band hadn't "adopted" him, the Associated Press reported. Drawing laughs from the audience, Carter says the band's endorsement let people know he "must be qualified to be president of the United States."

Jan. 19, 1977 - President-elect Jimmy Carter and wife Rosalynn say hello to an old friend at Gala. Rock musician Gregg Allman was one of the performers at the Kennedy Center show. (AP) 1977

Saturday was the second time in recent months that Carter stepped forward to help honor a music great. Back in November, he and his wife, Rosalynn, spent a long day in Memphis helping to build a Habitat for Humanity house along with their longtime friends, the married country greats Trisha Yearwood and Garth Brooks. That night, Carter exchanged his hard hat and toolbelt for a tuxedo to present Yearwood with the Voice of Music award at the ASCAP Country Music Awards in Nashville.