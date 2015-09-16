From tickets to parking to schedule, your guide to Music Midtown 2015

So this is love? Photo: Getty Images Credit: Melissa Ruggieri Credit: Melissa Ruggieri

So while some will remain undeterred in their dislike of this year's offerings, about 150,000 people who feel otherwise about a monster lineup spotlighting Elton John, Drake, Van Halen and Sam Smith will happily convene at Piedmont Park this Friday and Saturday.

The other 26 acts filling the itinerary range from the sprightly folk-pop of Vance Joy to the brooding blues of Hozier to the timeless sneer of Billy Idol.

“That’s the purpose of a festival — we draw you in,” said Peter Conlon, president of Live Nation Atlanta, which produces the festival. “Whatever demographic you are, there might be two or three people you think are worth the value, but then you’re excited about being exposed to these other acts.”

Performances aside, here are 10 things to know to help you navigate your Music Midtown weekend.

Run the Jewels, featuring Atlanta rapper Killer Mike, will supply some rap sounds at Music Midtown. Photo: Getty Images. Credit: Melissa Ruggieri Credit: Melissa Ruggieri

1. OK, so it isn’t the dozens of stages and 700 bands for $8 admission that everyone still talks about from the Music Midtowns of the ’90s. And bread used to cost a nickel and lighters were way cooler concert enhancements than cellphone lights. Different era. Time to move on and be thankful that since its return in 2011, the event is still growing. This year, four stages will be erected at Piedmont Park, with the newest stage being almost lateral to the stage at Oak Hill.

2. There will be five entrances into the festival grounds. Re-entry will be permitted as long as you are “scanned out” when exiting. Also, the far right lane of every gate will be ADA accessible.

The Charles Allen Gate located at the corner of 10th Street and Charles Allen Drive.

The Park Drive/Bridge Gate is available to attendees coming from Monroe and Park drives.

The Lakeside Gate is accessible at the 14th Street entrance to the park or by Magnolia Hall.

The 10th Street Gate located across from Grady High School.

The 12th Street Gate located at 12th Street and Piedmont.

3. Those of us with ample ticket stub collections lament that sentimentality has bowed to technology and Music Midtown is no exception. This year, wristbands have replaced tickets for entry. Attendees who purchased after Sept. 10 can exchange their tickets for wristbands through 6 p.m. Thursday at the Dockside Building at the 12th Street entrance to Piedmont Park as well as during the festival. The box offices open at 10 a.m. Friday at the Dockside Building and at 10th Street and Charles Allen Drive.

4. If you're tired of lugging stuff around all day and also worried that your smartphone might not have enough juice to last for that all-important Facebook post about Lenny Kravitz, this is your ideal Music Midtown addition: lockers. And, even better, lockers with cellphone chargers inside of them. They will be located at two of the festival entrances. Reserve one now for $35 (for both days) at http://mobilecharginglockers.com/music-midtown-2015/.

Jenny Lewis will represent for the ladies at Music Midtown 2015. Photo: Getty Images Credit: Melissa Ruggieri Credit: Melissa Ruggieri

5. The 2015 version of the Music Midtown app is available for free for Android and Apple devices. And while you’re getting situated with social media, take note that the festival handles for Twitter and Instagram are @MusicMidtown and the event hashtag is #MusicMidtown.

6. Street closures will also be updated on the app, as well as on the giant flashing signs on 10th Street, 14th Street and Monroe Drive. This is also a good time to remind everyone to be mindful of the surrounding neighborhood. Respect, folks. It’s not that hard.

7. There is no parking on site, so really, don’t even bother. MARTA is your best bet via the Midtown and Arts Center stations. If you’re not up for the brisk walk from either of those, a car service or bike might be better options. MARTA also has handicap parking and shuttle services.

8. Music Midtown is an all-ages event, but everyone must have a ticket. If you still need to buy one, head to Ticketmaster.com. You can buy tickets on site, but they have closed sales the past two years once the park got too crowded, so procrastinate at your own risk. On-site ticket sales begin at 10 a.m. Friday and Saturday at the Dockside Building at the 12th Street entrance and at the main box office on 10th Street and Charles Allen Drive. Two-day general admission tickets are $125; VIP tickets are $600; and Super VIP tickets are $1,200.

Elton John performs on Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2015 on December 31, 2014 in New York City. The sometime-Atlantan will play his first full concert in Piedmont Park at Music Midtown. (Photo by Andrew H. Walker/Getty Images for dcp) Credit: Melissa Ruggieri Credit: Melissa Ruggieri

9. Dining options this year include Sweet Auburn BBQ, Pero’s Pizza, Fry Guy, Rita’s Italian Ice, Willy’s, On Tapa the World, Jim N Nick’s, Bhojanic, Nectar, Caribbean Grill and Australian Bakery Cafe. Vegetarian and gluten-free offerings will also be available. Beverage stations, food trucks and vendors will dot the site, including VIP and Super VIP areas. Some vendors do accept credit cards, but it’s a good idea to carry cash just in case. There will be ATMs on site. Patrons may also bring one factory-sealed bottle of water or empty reusable water bottle that can be filled for free at hydration stations.

10. And, a few no-nos to keep in mind: You can’t bring in bags bigger than 12 by 6 by 12 inches, chairs, laser pointers, weapons of any kind, outside food or drink, any cameras with detachable lenses or pets (service dogs excluded). Oh, right, and just a friendly reminder for the 400th time … Piedmont Park is a park. There is no smoking in city parks. There will be more than 70,000 people in the park each day. No one wants to smell your smoke.

Related: Five acts worth checking out at Music Midtown.

Full Music Midtown schedule.

Follow the AJC Music Scene on Facebook and Twitter.