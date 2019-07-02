7 places to carbo load with pasta for the 2019 AJC Peachtree Road Race

Maggiano's Little Italy Buckhead. Will one pasta not cut it? The Buckhead location of Maggiano's is offering its pre-AJC Peachtree Road Race pasta buffet. Try a variety of pastas including rigatoni, fettucini alfredo, spaghetti and meatballs and four cheese ravioli in addition to salad, fish and veal. End the night with fruit and cookies. The buffet is offered from 5-9 p.m. and is $13.79 for kids 5-12 and $20 for attendees 13 and older.

3368 Peachtree Road, Atlanta. 404-816-9650, locations.maggianos.com/georgia/atlanta/3368-peachtree-rd./

Mission + Market. Get a tasty plate of pasta and a deal the day before the race at Mission + Market. The restaurant is offering runners who bring in their race bibs on July 3 25% off their entire check. Guests can expect a carb-heavy special created specifically with runners in mind, along with the regular dinner menu.

3550 Lenox Road NE, Atlanta. 404-948-2927, missionandmarketatl.com/

Mezza Luna. You might feel like you've stumbled into someone's Italian home at Mezza Luna, a cozy neighborhood eatery that offers up simple pasta pleasures. Tuck into a plate of eggplant parmesan over spaghetti with red sauce or fettuccine alla pescatora, dotted with little neck clams and squid and mussels and shrimp.

1669 Spring Road, Smyrna. 770-319-0333, mezzalunaga.com/

Murphy's. Head to Murphy's for a special night-before-AJC Peachtree Road Race pasta primavera special of house-made pasta, summer vegetables and crème fraîche and a BBQ dinner special (both are $18). Recharge after the race on July 4, when the restaurant offers brunch service from 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m.

997 Virginia Ave. NE, Atlanta. 404-872-0904, murphysatlanta.com/

Storico Fresco Alimentari e Ristorante. This Buckhead restaurant and market is a one-stop Italian shop for those looking to dine in or enjoy the comfort of carbs in their own home. Chef and sommelier Mike Patrick spent time in Italy studying porchetta and pasta-making and cooks up dishes including lasagna alla bolognese, cacio e pepe and ravioli spinaci. Later this year, look for Forza Storico, a new spot from Patrick and co-owner Pietro Gianni in the Westside Provisions District serving a Roman-inspired menu.

3167 Peachtree Road NE, Atlanta. 404-500-2181, storicofresco.com/

For after the race:

BoccaLuppo. This casual neighborhood spot, which serves up some of the most inventive pasta dishes in town. is closed for the week of July 4, but visit afterward fo the black spaghetti with red shrimp and scallions, which should satisfy both your need for carbs and for a delicious dinner.

753 Edgewood Ave. NE, Atlanta. 404-577-2332, boccalupoatl.com

