7 places to carbo load with pasta for the 2019 AJC Peachtree Road Race

Running in the AJC Peachtree Road Race takes training, hard work -- and proper nourishment. Feed your body what it needs before it takes on Cardiac Hill and the rest of the 6.2 mile race with a plate of pasta at one of these metro Atlanta spots.
Ammazza. The Decatur location of Ammazza, which is typically known for its pizza, boasts several pasta dishes including the cacio e pepe with cracked pepper; a classic spaghetti and meatballs; and chicken alfredo fettucini made with Springer Mountain chicken and butternut squash. And if you're not feeling pasta, carbo load via the restaurant's selection of pizzas, including the margherita and the arrostito made with onions, feta, garlic and red peppers. Maybe just stay away from the Inferno -- topped with spicy soppressata and Calabria peppers -- the night before a race.
314 E. Howard Ave., Decatur. 404-963-7997, ammazza.com/ammazza-decatur/
il Giallo. Chef Jamie Adams, formerly of Midtown's now-shuttered Veni Vidi Vici, has brought his talents to Sandy Springs. Watch dough being rolled and cut into pasta with a view into the kitchen, and treat yourself to dishes including the agnolotti filled with roasted duck and served in a brown butter sage sauce or the pappardelle with Georgia shrimp and mushrooms.
5920 Roswell Road, Sandy Springs. 404-709-2148, ilgialloatl.com
Maggiano's Little Italy Buckhead. Will one pasta not cut it? The Buckhead location of Maggiano's is offering its pre-AJC Peachtree Road Race pasta buffet. Try a variety of pastas including rigatoni, fettucini alfredo, spaghetti and meatballs and four cheese ravioli in addition to salad, fish and veal. End the night with fruit and cookies. The buffet is offered from 5-9 p.m. and is $13.79 for kids 5-12 and $20 for attendees 13 and older.
3368 Peachtree Road, Atlanta. 404-816-9650, locations.maggianos.com/georgia/atlanta/3368-peachtree-rd./
Mission + Market. Get a tasty plate of pasta and a deal the day before the race at Mission + Market. The restaurant is offering runners who bring in their race bibs on July 3 25% off their entire check. Guests can expect a carb-heavy special created specifically with runners in mind, along with the regular dinner menu.
3550 Lenox Road NE, Atlanta. 404-948-2927, missionandmarketatl.com/
Mezza Luna. You might feel like you've stumbled into someone's Italian home at Mezza Luna, a cozy neighborhood eatery that offers up simple pasta pleasures. Tuck into a plate of eggplant parmesan over spaghetti with red sauce or fettuccine alla pescatora, dotted with little neck clams and squid and mussels and shrimp.
1669 Spring Road, Smyrna. 770-319-0333, mezzalunaga.com/
Murphy's. Head to Murphy's for a special night-before-AJC Peachtree Road Race pasta primavera special of house-made pasta, summer vegetables and crème fraîche and a BBQ dinner special (both are $18). Recharge after the race on July 4, when the restaurant offers brunch service from 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m.
997 Virginia Ave. NE, Atlanta. 404-872-0904, murphysatlanta.com/
Storico Fresco Alimentari e Ristorante. This Buckhead restaurant and market is a one-stop Italian shop for those looking to dine in or enjoy the comfort of carbs in their own home. Chef and sommelier Mike Patrick spent time in Italy studying porchetta and pasta-making and cooks up dishes including lasagna alla bolognese, cacio e pepe and ravioli spinaci. Later this year, look for Forza Storico, a new spot from Patrick and co-owner Pietro Gianni in the Westside Provisions District serving a Roman-inspired menu.
3167 Peachtree Road NE, Atlanta. 404-500-2181, storicofresco.com/
For after the race:
BoccaLuppo. This casual neighborhood spot, which serves up some of the most inventive pasta dishes in town. is closed for the week of July 4, but visit afterward fo the black spaghetti with red shrimp and scallions, which should satisfy both your need for carbs and for a delicious dinner.
753 Edgewood Ave. NE, Atlanta. 404-577-2332, boccalupoatl.com
