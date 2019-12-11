4 Masters golf tournament-inspired cocktails to drink this weekend

If you're a Masters fanatic then we don't have to tell you the gin and tonic is the official cocktail of the tournament. Golf fans and loyal patrons of Ford Fry's The Optimist can putt a few Titleists on the green out back while sipping on a Mother of Pearl cocktail (and slurping a few oysters at the Westside seafood eatery). This gin and tonic riff keeps its classic base but stirs in the sweet lemongrass notes of celery bitters for bright depth. A celery salt rim and dill frond garnish are clever touches that also beget the sweet smell of freshly cut grass in spring. The Optimist, 914 Howell Mill Road, Atlanta. 404-477-6260, theoptimistrestaurant.com.

John Daly

Atkins Park is getting into the Masters spirit with four days of golf-inspired food specials and cocktails. Named for the game's rowdiest pro, the John Daly personifies its namesake's "wild thing" status with this version of a bourbon sweet tea using Jack Honey. The southern porch classic gets a rebellious makeover with the spicy floral notes of Jack Honey whiskey over its much smoother cousin, bourbon. We like the swift kick in the pants this whiskey gives the sweet tea, highlighting the bitter black tea notes and toning down its sugars. The cocktail will surely keep golf-loving barflies on the edge of their seats while they watch the pros tee off in Augusta. Atkins Park, 794 North Highland Ave. NE, Atlanta. 404-876-7249, atkinspark.com.

Mary Mac’s Peach Tea

Known for its sweet tea, Mary Mac's gives the house wine of the South a Masters facelift with this boozy take on the iced tea and lemonade combo known as the Arnold Palmer. The cocktail was inspired by the beautiful landscape of Augusta National and its historic past as part of Fruitland Nurseries, Georgia's largest peach farm in the 19th century. The land was purchased by the legendary Bobby Jones in 1931 and transformed into the golf-loving mecca it is today. Fruitland's peach tea vodka and Mary Mac's housemade lemonade create a sweet and sassy version of Arnold Palmer's drink of choice which marries the summer flavors of the South and two of the state's most cherished icons in the peach and golfing legend. Mary Mac's, 224 Ponce De Leon Ave. NE, Atlanta. 404-876-1800, marymacs.com.

Credit: Ligaya Figueras

Garden City

If you're heading to the Masters this weekend, Craft & Vine is ready to fill your cocktail glass with a green jacket-worthy tipple. We suggest The Garden City, named for the golfing mecca city of Augusta. Bar manager Nick Mayo has been slinging drinks during the tournament for years and knows a thing or two about the tastes of visiting imbibers. Mayo pairs a rich, buttery reposado tequila with the mellow sweetness of pineapple juice and tang of freshly squeezed lime juice giving the cocktail a margarita-like quality. A half-ounce of green chartreuse neutralizes the acidity and sweetness of the juices ever so slightly for a smooth sip while still retaining a bit of the tangy bite margarita lovers crave. It's a refreshing revitalizer after a long day on the fairway. Craft & Vine, 1204 Broad St., Augusta. 706-496-8442, craftandvine.com.

