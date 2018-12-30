Make recipes for greens and rice from Kevin Gillespie for a lucky New Year

Looking to get lucky in the new year? Superstition dictates that for luck one should eat certain foods on New Year’s Day including pork, Hoppin’ John and collard greens.
Who are we to argue, especially when the dishes are so delicious? Here, Chef Kevin Gillespie shares his restaurant Revival's recipe for collard greens, and a recipe he developed for Savannah red rice.
Looking for more good luck and prosperity? Try these recipes for cornbread (which represents gold) and roasted pork loin (which symbolizes prosperity).
