Make recipes for greens and rice from Kevin Gillespie for a lucky New Year

Savannah Red Rice from a recipe developed by Kevin Gillespie
Atlanta Restaurants & Food | Dec 30, 2018

Looking to get lucky in the new year? Superstition dictates that for luck one should eat certain foods on New Year’s Day including pork,  Hoppin’ John and collard greens.

Who are we to argue, especially when the dishes are so delicious? Here, Chef Kevin Gillespie shares his restaurant Revival's recipe for collard greens, and a recipe he developed for Savannah red rice.

Collard greens, cornbread and fried chicken from Revival.
Credit: Yvonne Zusel

Looking for more good luck and prosperity? Try these recipes for cornbread (which represents gold) and roasted pork loin (which symbolizes prosperity).

STYLING BY DOROTHY BURLEY / CONTRIBUTED BY ADRIENNE HARRIS/SPECIAL
Pork Loin Roast is rubbed with an herbed pepper blend.
Credit: 7-Day Menu Planner

