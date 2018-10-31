7 essential November food events in metro Atlanta

Stem Wine Bar is celebrating its fifth anniversary with a special event offering beer, wine and a variety of hors d'oeuvres including baba ghanoush crostini, Kobe meatballs and paella, as well as live entertainment.6:30-9:30 p.m. Nov. 12. $79 per person, including tax and gratuity. Stem Wine Bar, 1311 Johnson Ferry Road, Marietta. 678-214-6888, stemwinebar.com.

Grab a glass of your favorite spirit at Garden & Gun Club's Bourbon & Friends. The night begins with bourbon tastings led by an Angel's Envy ambassador followed by a seated four-course dinner from chef Ann Kim, each course paired with a cocktail featuring Angel's Envy bourbon and rye.6 p.m. Nov. 18. $175. Garden & Gun Club at The Battery Atlanta, 2605 Circle 75 Parkway, Atlanta. gardenandgun.com/event/bourbon-friends/.

Learn to make pasta from Storico Fresco founder Mike Patrick at the Buckhead restaurant's Intro to Pasta Class. You'll learn the history of pasta along with basic descriptions of different types of pastas and noodles; make your own dough from 00 flour, semolina and eggs and use the pasta sheeter and cutters to create different noodles, filled pastas and more. The class also includes antipasti and small bites along with wine and a mini pasta tasting.6:30 p.m. $65 per person. Nov. 29. Storico Pasta Company, 3210 Roswell Road NW, Atlanta. 404-500-2181, storicofresco.com.

