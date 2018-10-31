7 essential November food events in metro Atlanta

Chow down on tacos, sip on some bourbon and learn how to make pasta in November in metro Atlanta.
Try the best of Sandy Springs' restaurant during the fifth annual Sandy Springs Restaurant Week. Participating restaurants, including Food 101, Under the Cork Tree and Chef Rob's Caribbean Cafe will be offering exclusive prix-fixe menus along with additional promotions, sweet treats and other unique offerings.
More than 30 restaurants, including Bell Street Burritos and Babalu, will serve up all things guacamole and taco related at the first Guaco Taco Fest. Also look for margaritas, mimosas, Mexican lager, local beer, wine and cider, live music, a DJ and artist vendors.1-5 p.m. Nov. 10. $20-$79. Atlantic Station Pinnacle Event Space, 241 20th St., Atlanta. guacotacofest.com.
Join chef Todd Richards at the inaugural event for Georgia Organics Cast Iron & Collards Society. The event will feature bites from Richards' new cookbook, "Soul," as well as tastes from Avalon Catering and drinks from Gunshow mixologist Mercedes O'Brien made with products from ASW Distillery. Following cocktail hour, Richards will be interviewed by farmer and former journalist Tenisio Seanima, along with a book signing.6-8:30 p.m. Nov. 11. $50 includes food, cocktails, a tour of ASW Distillery and a signed copy of "Soul." ASW Distillery, 199 Armour Drive NE, Atlanta. on-ajc.com/2Dbj22n.
Explore the power food has to heal and transform at Development in Gardening (DIG)'s fifth annual Cocktails & Castoffs event. Ten local chefs, including Brian So of Spring, Deborah VanTrece of Twisted Soul Cookhouse and Pours, and Seth Freedman of PeachDish, as well as mixologist Tiffanie Barriere, will prepare dishes that leave zero food waste behind. The event will also feature a silent auction and African marketplace. All proceeds from the event will go toward supporting DIG's work in Africa.5-7 p.m. $75 per person. Nov. 11. Trees Atlanta, 225 Chester Ave. SE, Atlanta. on-ajc.com/2Ps2Q2E.
Stem Wine Bar is celebrating its fifth anniversary with a special event offering beer, wine and a variety of hors d'oeuvres including baba ghanoush crostini, Kobe meatballs and paella, as well as live entertainment.6:30-9:30 p.m. Nov. 12. $79 per person, including tax and gratuity. Stem Wine Bar, 1311 Johnson Ferry Road, Marietta. 678-214-6888, stemwinebar.com.
Grab a glass of your favorite spirit at Garden & Gun Club's Bourbon & Friends. The night begins with bourbon tastings led by an Angel's Envy ambassador followed by a seated four-course dinner from chef Ann Kim, each course paired with a cocktail featuring Angel's Envy bourbon and rye.6 p.m. Nov. 18. $175. Garden & Gun Club at The Battery Atlanta, 2605 Circle 75 Parkway, Atlanta. gardenandgun.com/event/bourbon-friends/.
Learn to make pasta from Storico Fresco founder Mike Patrick at the Buckhead restaurant's Intro to Pasta Class. You'll learn the history of pasta along with basic descriptions of different types of pastas and noodles; make your own dough from 00 flour, semolina and eggs and use the pasta sheeter and cutters to create different noodles, filled pastas and more. The class also includes antipasti and small bites along with wine and a mini pasta tasting.6:30 p.m. $65 per person. Nov. 29. Storico Pasta Company, 3210 Roswell Road NW, Atlanta. 404-500-2181, storicofresco.com.
Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, following @ATLDiningNews on Twitter and @ajcdining on Instagram.