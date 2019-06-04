Check out the menu for Central City Tavern, now open in Sugar Hill

Central City Tavern has been in soft open mode since last month, and officially opened with its regular menu and hours today at 5019 West Broad St.

Describing itself as an “upscale sports bar” on its website, Central City Tavern offers a variety of bar food including starters such as Bavarian pretzels and shrimp and chorizo dip; burgers and hot dogs; salads; bowls and skillets including the mushroom steak skillet and the shrimp and grits bowl; tacos and sandwiches such as the ciabatta chicken Casear sandwich; and a variety of wing choices including the signature roasted wings.