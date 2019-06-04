Check out the menu for Central City Tavern, now open in Sugar Hill

A sports bar specializing in “delicious food and cool cocktails” is now open for lunch and dinner in Sugar Hill.
Central City Tavern has been in soft open mode since last month, and officially opened with its regular menu and hours today at 5019 West Broad St.
Describing itself as an “upscale sports bar” on its website, Central City Tavern offers a variety of bar food including starters such as Bavarian pretzels and shrimp and chorizo dip; burgers and hot dogs; salads; bowls and skillets including the mushroom steak skillet and the shrimp and grits bowl; tacos and sandwiches such as the ciabatta chicken Casear sandwich; and a variety of wing choices including the signature roasted wings.
Beverage options include cocktails such as prickly pear and pineapple margaritas; passionfruit mojitos; and blood orange cosmos, as well as a variety of wines and beers.
The bar will also host karaoke, trivia, bingo and live music nights, as well as more than 20 televisions, a shuffleboard table and Keno.
The team behind Central City Tavern, which also owns The Tavern House in Alpharetta and Sugar Hill and The Derby in Alpharetta and Norcross, have plans to open a second Central City Tavern later this year in mixed-use development Alpharetta City Center.
Scroll down to see the full menu for Central City Tavern.
5019 West Broad St., Sugar Hill. 470-326-5155, centralcitytavern.com/
