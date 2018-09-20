Celebrating 20 years of South African cuisine in Atlanta

10 Degrees South marking two decades on Roswell Road
Sept 20, 2018
20 years ago, Justin Anthony was sidelined by an injury and looking for his next move.

Enter 10 Degrees South, one of the first South African restaurants in the country and the start of Anthony’s Atlanta restaurant group.

Anthony has opened several South African-inspired eateries since opening 10 Degrees South in 1998, but his culinary baby is still going strong.

Learn more about Anthony and his True Story Brands restaurants here and in the video above.

