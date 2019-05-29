X

Celebrate National Biscuit Day in Atlanta with recipes, deals and more

February 22, 2019 Atlanta - The finished product. The AJCâs Ligaya Figueras hosts food expert Chadwick Boyd and Top Chef Carla Hall at her home, where the two share tips with Ligaya on how to make the best biscuits. RYON HORNE / RHORNE@AJC.COM
Atlanta Restaurants & Food | May 29, 2019

Butter our biscuit -- today is National Biscuit Day! Celebrate with these deals, recipes and spots to try some of the fluffiest biscuits around.

Deals and where to eat biscuits

Holler & Dash. The Southern-style biscuit house is throwing itself a birthday party today, offering balloons and free biscuits. Biscuit-lovers can play their odds with Biscuit Roulette -- to participate, play the game on the Holler & Dash Instagram page, take a screenshot of the biscuit you land on, show at checkout, and receive the selected biscuit for free. Offer valid in-store only with the purchase of a beverage. Biscuit Options include Kickback Chicken; Chicken. Set. Go.; Chicken Holler; Sausage or bacon, egg, and cheese biscuit; and Strawberry & Dash.

1085 Howell Mill Road, Atlanta. 470-865-5660, holleranddash.com/

Maple Street Biscuit Company. Visit the biscuit spot's Instagram page to learn the moves to the Biscuit Dance -- perform the dance at a Maple Street location and get a free signature biscuit. Want the chance to win free biscuits for a year? Post a video of you doing the dance using the #DoTheBiscuit hashtag.

Locations in Alpharetta, Duluth and Woodstock. maplestreetbiscuits.com/

Who makes the best biscuits in Atlanta? AJC readers have spoken, and the answer might surprise you. Find out who took the top spot here.

AJC food editor Ligaya Figueras shares some of her favorite biscuits while making biscuits with a Bojangles biscuit maker. 

Looking for a delicious biscuit sandwich to kick off your day? Try the folded egg and sausage biscuit from Star Provisions. Read more here.

Try biscuits with a Spanish bent at Bar Mercado at Krog Street Market. These beauties are made with

pimentón butter and sheep's cheese -- read more here.

Celebrity chef Carla Hall makes her biscuits, like all her food, with love. You’ve seen her on Bravo’s "Top Chef," "Top Chef: All-Stars,” and ABC’s "The Chew." AJC food and dining editor Ligaya Figueras opened her kitchen to Hall to not only make biscuits. Hall made buttermilk biscuits from her most recent cookbook, “Soul Food: Everyday and Celebration.” Hall wants to bring soul food to the masses.

Make your own

AJC food editor Ligaya Figueras learned how to make the perfect biscuits with former "The Chew" host and author of the "Soul Food: Everyday and Celebration" and food writer Chadwick Boyd. Watch the video above to see how they turned out, and listen to a podcast on biscuit-making with the trio here.

The only biscuit recipe you'll ever need only requires two ingredients. Seriously. Get the recipe here.

Former Watershed chef Scott Peacock knows from good biscuits. Check out his guide to making perfect biscuits every time here.

Local chef Lauren Raymond shares her tips for making the perfect biscuit. 

RELATED:

