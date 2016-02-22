Freedom Riders photos on display at Hartsfield-Jackson

"People died, people got beaten up, we went to jail, to bring about these particular changes," Thomas said.

Thomas was one of the riders on a Greyhound bus attacked on an Alabama highway by a mob that blocked the doors of the bus, broke its windows and threw in smoke bombs.

Thomas and another Freedom Rider, Charles Person, spoke at a Black History Month celebration at Hartsfield-Jackson on Monday.

“We were bold enough to think we could change the world, and we did,” Person said.