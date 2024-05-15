The LineUp: 5 Black culture events to attend May 15-May 22

From restaurant and shop openings to music and film festivals, there’s no shortage of Black cultural events taking place in Atlanta on any given day or night. That’s why every Wednesday The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s Black Culture team creates a curated list of event recommendations to help you sift through the variety of options happening from week to week.

In this edition, we’ll tell you about an R&B concert headlined by Tank, a play spotlighting Black men’s mental health and a festival that’s all about zen.

From the Courtroom to the Stage: Commemorating 70 Years of Brown v. Board of Education

Join playwright Nikki Toombs and Gary Spencer, senior counsel for the NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund, for an insightful discussion about Brown v. Board of Education. During the talk, Toombs will share excerpts from her new play, “Courageous Steps: Bridging the Gap for Equality,” which tells the story of the landmark legal decision, while Spencer breaks down the arguments that influenced Toombs’ theatrical creation. Moderated by award-winning journalist Condace Pressley, the conversation invites guests to explore the impact of the historic ruling 70 years later.

7-9 p.m. Thursday, May 16. National Center for Civil and Human Rights, 100 Ivan Allen Jr. Blvd., Atlanta. 678-999-8990. civilandhumanrights.org.

The R&B Money Tour

Earlier this year, R&B crooner Tank dropped the deluxe version of his 2022 “R&B Money” album. Now his tour of the same name is stopping in Atlanta. Joined by singers Keri Hilson and Carl Thomas, the Grammy-nominated singer recently said the concert will give fans “the classic R&B we all know and love,” so fans can expect to be serenaded by sultry vocals and timeless classics throughout the evening.

8 p.m. Thursday, May 16. Tabernacle, 152 Luckie St. NW, Atlanta. 404-659-9022. concerts.livenation.com.

We Them One’s Comedy Tour

Some of comedy’s biggest stars are coming together for a night of nonstop laughter. With a lineup featuring more than eight stand-up comedians, including Atlanta’s DC Young Fly, Deray Davis and headliner Mike Epps, the show promises to deliver raw humor, quick-witted punchlines and unforgettable moments.

8 p.m. Friday, May 17. State Farm Arena, 1 State Farm Dr., Atlanta. 404-878-3000. statefarmarena.com.

The Heart of a Man

In honor of Mental Health Awareness Month, playwright Ardre Orie is presenting her play, “The Heart of a Man,” for only two shows. Performed through a variety of soliloquies showcasing the power of vulnerability, the 17-member, all-male production explores themes of dating, sexuality, domestic violence and love, through personal stories of heartbreak, triumph and realization.

2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday, May 18. Synchronicity Theatre, 1545 Peachtree St. NE, Atlanta. 404-484-8636. tickettailor.com.

Zen Fest 2024

Enjoy peace and tranquility during this wellness conference, held at a Black-owned flower and plant shop in Joyland, where relaxation will rule the day. You’ll start the experience with a yoga session before exploring a pop-up market featuring self-care practitioners offering various services. There will also be workshops such as floral and crystal arrangement, and additional wind-down opportunities like sound bowl meditation.

3-9 p.m. Saturday, May 18. Nourish Botanica, 1651 Pryor Road SW, Atlanta. 404-228-1480. eventbrite.com.