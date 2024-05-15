Atlanta’s entertainment elite support Frank Ski as oldest son Jarrett Rodriguez dies

“Jarrett bravely battled health issues with unwavering courage and grace. Jarrett’s last words to me on Friday were ‘Dad, Hold my hand. I love You.”

Jarrett had cirrhosis of the liver after suffering from primary sclerosing cholangitis, a form of liver disease. In September 2021, he received an emergency liver transplant at Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore, Maryland.

“With what little strength he had, he hugged me saying ‘Dad, Dad, Dad, we did it!’” Ski said in an Instagram post on Sept. 16, 2021. “He looked at me and said, ‘I don’t itch anymore’ and broke down in tears. He said ‘I can finally think clearly.’”

Several of Ski’s friends commented on the reel. Radio personality Big Tigger, Ski’s former V-103 colleague, expressed his sympathies.

“Prayer and condolences my friend,” Big Tigger said.

Grammy-winning songwriter and businesswoman Kandi Burruss-Tucker commented behind Big Tigger.

“I’m so sorry for your loss,” she said. “This hurts… praying for you and your family.”

Former Atlanta mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms responded with prayer emojis. Local representatives shared similar reactions.

“Sending condolences, hugs, and prayers to you, your family, and loved ones,” Fulton County Commissioner Natalie Hall said. “God give you peace, comfort and togetherness during this difficult time.”

Veteran hip-hop talents also paid their respect to Ski, the producer behind underground club singles like 2 Hyped Brothers and a Dog’s “Doo Doo Brown” and others. Ski also recently released an ambient album titled “Climate Change,” as he prepares to take a youth cohort on his foundation’s annual international trips focusing on environmental education.

“Condolences to You and The Family,” DJ Red Alert said. “His Spirit Shall Remain With Y’all.”

Ski plans to share information on homegoing services soon.