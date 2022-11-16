WEDNESDAY’S WEATHER: Sunshine returns as cold air sticks around

Sunshine should return to North Georgia by Wednesday afternoon, but don’t expect it to have much impact on the chilly weather.
After a start in the 40s, most of the region is headed for highs in the low 50s this afternoon, according to Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Brian Monahan. Atlanta’s projected high is 51 degrees, well below the average of 64 for this time of year.
While it will be cold, at least it won’t be wet, Monahan said.
“Leave the umbrella at home today, tomorrow, Friday and through the weekend,” he said. “After the wet day we had Tuesday, we’re dry the rest of the way this week. Temperatures, they are going to be cool also the rest of the way this week.”
A cold front that swept through Tuesday brought less than a half-inch of rain to Atlanta but made for soggy and gray conditions all day. The front has moved on to Middle Georgia, but Monahan said there are still some clouds left behind Wednesday morning.
He expects most of the clouds to clear by time kids head home from school for a partly cloudy finish to the day, especially for those north of I-20. Sunny and cool conditions should continue through the weekend.
“It feels more like December and January out there across North Georgia,” Monahan said. “Upper 40s and low 50s are going to be pretty common for the next few days.”
Lows in the 20s are in the forecast for Friday and Saturday mornings.
Credit: Channel 2 Action News
Credit: Channel 2 Action News
» For a detailed forecast, visit The Atlanta Journal-Constitution weather page.
» For updated traffic information, listen to News 95.5 and AM 750 WSB and follow @ajcwsbtraffic on Twitter.
» Download The Atlanta Journal-Constitution app for weather alerts on-the-go.
About the Author