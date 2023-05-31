WEDNESDAY’S WEATHER: Mostly dry morning, spotty afternoon showers possible

You might want to keep an umbrella handy this afternoon for the occasional pop-up shower.

Rain was already coming down in the Alpharetta area ahead of daybreak, but for the rest of metro Atlanta, it’ll stay mostly dry and partly cloudy through about lunchtime Wednesday, Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Ashley Kramlich. It’ll be later in the afternoon when the chance of rain increases.

“Some of these cells popping up could drop some heavy rainfall, potentially some gusty winds,” she said. “But other than that, it’s going to be very hit-and-miss. A lot of us probably won’t even see rain out of this.”

Temperatures will climb into the low 80s for the high. That is right around the average for this time of year.

Rain chances stay low as high temperatures gradually rise each day through the rest of the week, topping out around 87 degrees by Saturday.

