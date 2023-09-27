WEDNESDAY’S WEATHER | More clouds, wind with temps in the 70s

Metro Atlantans are in for some cooler weather Wednesday morning, but it won’t last long.

Highs today and tomorrow will stay in the 70s, decently below the average high of 81 degrees. That is thanks to a northeast wind, clouds and a few showers keeping temperatures down, Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Brian Monahan said.

There’s only a 30% chance of rain in store for Wednesday, but some areas were already seeing some showers ahead of daybreak. That trend will continue through the afternoon, Monahan said.

That slight chance of rain will stick with us through the end of the week, he said. But by Thursday, temperatures will climb back into 80s. It’ll stay warm through the weekend, and rain chances will clear out by then, too.

Credit: Channel 2 Action News Credit: Channel 2 Action News

» For a detailed forecast, visit The Atlanta Journal-Constitution weather page.

» For updated traffic information, listen to News 95.5 and AM 750 WSB and follow @wsbtraffic on Twitter.

» Download The Atlanta Journal-Constitution app for weather alerts on-the-go.