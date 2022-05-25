WEDNESDAY’S WEATHER: Damp, muggy for another day of showers and high humidity

“Make sure you leave the house with the umbrella, the rain jacket today,” Monahan said. “Some of you will need it already this morning, as we have some showers to track early on your Wednesday. No thunder or lightning with this, but there are some brief heavy downpours out there this morning.”

There could be thunder and lightning in this afternoon’s storms, which Monahan expects to begin firing up around 5 p.m. and last through the evening hours. Western Georgia counties have the highest chance of rain Wednesday, he said.

“That’s where we’ll have a risk of a strong or severe storm,” he said. “Storms and showers will continue overnight, and then we’re set up for what’s going to be a wet day on Thursday as a cold front approaches.”

An isolated severe storm is possible, with damaging wind gusts and hail as the primary threats.

Monahan said Thursday will also start out wet with a better chance of widespread rain in the afternoon. Showers and storms are 70% likely Thursday, but North Georgia will begin to dry out Friday ahead of what should be a nice holiday weekend.

With lower humidity in the forecast, Monahan is calling for sunshine and highs in the mid-80s by Sunday.

