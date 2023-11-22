WEDNESDAY’S WEATHER | Cool, cloudy and dry conditions for Thanksgiving travel

If you’re hitting the road today, expect cloudy skies with little to no rain in sight for much of the state, he said. If you’re headed East, you might run into some rain, as yesterday’s storms have made their way to the coast today. The stronger storms are now in the northeastern part of the country — Boston, New York City, Philadelphia, Washington, D.C. — and could cause some airport delays there, he added. But if you’re headed West, you’ll run into cooler air that should keep things dry.

As for tomorrow, “we wake up to a nice, a chilly start Thanksgiving Day morning,” Monahan said. “We’ll be in the upper 30s to about 40 degrees. Mostly sunny to start, mostly cloudy to finish, and that will lead us into that slight chance for a shower on your Friday.”

That chance of rain will stay low on Friday at just 20% and shouldn’t cause many interruptions for any outdoor plans. Temperatures then will stay in the upper 50s, just a bit below the average high of 62 degrees for this time of year. Some clouds will stick around for the weekend, and temperatures will be closer to 60 degrees. Sunday will see just a 10% chance of rain.

