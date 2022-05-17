TUESDAY’S WEATHER: Under sunny sky, temperatures get closer to 90 degrees

North Georgia is settling into a dry and sunny weather pattern Tuesday as heat starts to build.
There is no rain in forecast Tuesday, and Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Brian Monahan said there won’t be much in the way of cloud cover, either. Without those barriers, temperatures are headed for the upper 80s this afternoon after a comfortable start in the 50s, Monahan said.
“Plenty of sunshine today, also tomorrow as well,” he said. “We should have basically a totally sunny sky for today and tomorrow, and we’ll add just a couple of clouds on Thursday.”
Thursday, with its projected high of 93 degrees, should also be the hottest day so far this year. Monahan expects the city to break into the 90s for the first time on Wednesday, and afternoon highs will remain there through the weekend, despite a chance of rain Saturday.
Atlanta will fall just short of 90 degrees Tuesday with a projected high of 87, but it will still be a hot one, Monahan said.
”Yes, summertime heat is here, even though summer is officially still about a month away,” he said.
Monahan said lower humidity Tuesday morning is contributing to the cooler start. Wednesday should start in the low 60s, but temperatures are predicted to bottom out near 70 degrees Thursday, Friday and Saturday.
While there is a slight chance of a shower Thursday, Monahan said it should stay mostly dry through the end of the work week. Showers and storms are 40% likely Saturday, according to the latest forecast.
Credit: Channel 2 Action News
Credit: Channel 2 Action News
