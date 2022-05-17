TUESDAY’S WEATHER: Under sunny sky, temperatures get closer to 90 degrees

There is no rain in forecast Tuesday, and Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Brian Monahan said there won’t be much in the way of cloud cover, either. Without those barriers, temperatures are headed for the upper 80s this afternoon after a comfortable start in the 50s, Monahan said.

“Plenty of sunshine today, also tomorrow as well,” he said. “We should have basically a totally sunny sky for today and tomorrow, and we’ll add just a couple of clouds on Thursday.”