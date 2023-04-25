TUESDAY’S WEATHER: This could be the last dry day this week

“These are cool temperatures for the late part of April,” Monahan said. “Usually we are in the 50s, so a chilly start this morning, but it turns out to be a nice afternoon.”

More clouds around Wednesday morning will help keep things warmer overnight, but they will also be responsible for some rain. Monahan is calling for more seasonable lows in the 50s Wednesday and a 60% chance of a shower.

With the rain around this week, afternoon highs in the upper 60s are forecast, which is well below the average of 76 for this time of year. The wet and cooler weather will have a positive impact on pollen levels, which have been steadily declining since reaching quadruple digits late last week.

Monday’s pollen count was just 156 particles per cubic meter of air, which is at the low end of the high range, according to Atlanta Allergy and Asthma, the organization that tracks the daily count. A new count is expected Tuesday morning.

Looking ahead to the weekend, Monahan said the rain should clear out Friday in time for the first night of Taylor Swift’s three-night stop at Mercedes-Benz Stadium for the Eras Tour. But those with tickets to Saturday’s sold-out concert might want to bring an umbrella.

“It will be dry for a while Saturday, and then more rain Saturday night into Sunday,” Monahan said.

Traffic is expected to be busy in downtown Atlanta all weekend. According to traffic reporter Mike Shields, concertgoers and those seeking out tour merchandise would be best served by riding MARTA or using a rideshare service.

