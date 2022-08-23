TUESDAY’S WEATHER: Storms more likely south of I-20 as Northside dries out

Metro Atlanta’s weather forecast Tuesday is a case of rinse and repeat, especially for those south of I-20.
More rain is on the way Tuesday, and according to Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Brian Monahan, the forecast won’t change much in the days ahead, either. Like Monday, Tuesday is starting out mostly dry and humid but will turn rainy in spots as the day goes on.
Unlike Monday, Monahan said, more sunshine is expected to break through the thick layer of clouds. As a result, Atlanta’s projected high is 85 degrees.
“We’ve got a cold front installed across North Georgia. It’s going to give us more clouds than sunshine today and start to limit our rain chances on the Northside,” Monahan said. “Northside, a little drier today. Southside, you’ll see a little better chance of a shower or thunderstorm as we go through today.”
Monahan is calling for about a 40% chance of storms Tuesday, with the best chance of development after lunchtime and before sunset. There are no storms around to start the day, but there are a few showers south of I-20.
Patchy fog is also possible through about midmorning, he said.
Rain chances will increase as the week goes on. After another day of scattered showers and storms Wednesday, widespread rain is 80% likely Thursday and 70% likely Friday, according to the latest forecast. The weekend is looking slightly drier with a 40% chance of a storm in the forecast each day.
Credit: Channel 2 Action News
