BreakingNews
Suspect in Midtown shootings was ‘disgruntled resident,’ property group says
ajc logo
X

TUESDAY’S WEATHER: Storms more likely south of I-20 as Northside dries out

Credit: WSBTV Videos

Combined ShapeCaption
Cold front coming in, scattered showers possible for the morning

Credit: WSBTV Videos

Atlanta Weather
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
11 minutes ago

Metro Atlanta’s weather forecast Tuesday is a case of rinse and repeat, especially for those south of I-20.

More rain is on the way Tuesday, and according to Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Brian Monahan, the forecast won’t change much in the days ahead, either. Like Monday, Tuesday is starting out mostly dry and humid but will turn rainy in spots as the day goes on.

Unlike Monday, Monahan said, more sunshine is expected to break through the thick layer of clouds. As a result, Atlanta’s projected high is 85 degrees.

“We’ve got a cold front installed across North Georgia. It’s going to give us more clouds than sunshine today and start to limit our rain chances on the Northside,” Monahan said. “Northside, a little drier today. Southside, you’ll see a little better chance of a shower or thunderstorm as we go through today.”

Monahan is calling for about a 40% chance of storms Tuesday, with the best chance of development after lunchtime and before sunset. There are no storms around to start the day, but there are a few showers south of I-20.

Patchy fog is also possible through about midmorning, he said.

Rain chances will increase as the week goes on. After another day of scattered showers and storms Wednesday, widespread rain is 80% likely Thursday and 70% likely Friday, according to the latest forecast. The weekend is looking slightly drier with a 40% chance of a storm in the forecast each day.

Combined ShapeCaption
Atlanta will warm up into the mid-80s Tuesday, and rain chances stick around, according to Channel 2.

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Atlanta will warm up into the mid-80s Tuesday, and rain chances stick around, according to Channel 2.

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Combined ShapeCaption
Atlanta will warm up into the mid-80s Tuesday, and rain chances stick around, according to Channel 2.

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

» For a detailed forecast, visit The Atlanta Journal-Constitution weather page.

» For updated traffic information, listen to News 95.5 and AM 750 WSB and follow @ajcwsbtraffic on Twitter.

» Download The Atlanta Journal-Constitution app for weather alerts on-the-go.

About the Author

Follow Chelsea Prince on twitter

Chelsea Prince is reporter and coach on the breaking news team.

Editors' Picks
The Jolt: Star of Raphael Warnock’s ‘puppy ad’ is back — for Herschel Walker’s campaign 1h ago
Bill Crane fired as WSB political analyst over Trump remark
16h ago
More arrests made in Sandy Springs celebrity home invasions investigation
19h ago
Prince William, Kate relocate from London to Windsor cottage
21h ago
Prince William, Kate relocate from London to Windsor cottage
21h ago
Construction delayed for Roswell’s much-debated Historic Gateway Project
22h ago
The Latest
MONDAY’S WEATHER: Cooler with a chance of rain each day this week
SUNDAY’S WEATHER: Storms expected to arrive in afternoon
SATURDAY’S WEATHER: Rainy morning but showers expected to whittle away by evening
Featured
Scottie Scheffler watches his drive on the 17th hole during the third round of the BMW Championship golf tournament at Wilmington Country Club, Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022, in Wilmington, Del. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Credit: Julio Cortez

Scottie Scheffler starts Tour Championship with two-shot lead
TV best bets with Kevin Hart, Sylvester Stallone, Mike Tyson, Bill Nye, ‘Animal Kingdom’...
How is massive Assembly Studios in Doraville build-out progressing?
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top