TUESDAY’S WEATHER: Foggy this morning, but warm and dry this afternoon

Afternoon temperatures are typically in the 60s this time of year, but Atlanta is expected to reach a high of 73 degrees Tuesday, according to Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Brian Monahan. Even warmer weather is on the way, as temperatures are predicted to rise five to 10 degrees above average by the end of the week.

High humidity and low cloud cover has created some dense fog in spots Tuesday morning, but it’s also contributing to a milder start. Temperatures are in the 50s in most areas to start the day, Monahan said.