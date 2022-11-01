TUESDAY’S WEATHER: Foggy this morning, but warm and dry this afternoon

North Georgia is kicking off the month of November with unseasonably warm weather.
Afternoon temperatures are typically in the 60s this time of year, but Atlanta is expected to reach a high of 73 degrees Tuesday, according to Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Brian Monahan. Even warmer weather is on the way, as temperatures are predicted to rise five to 10 degrees above average by the end of the week.
High humidity and low cloud cover has created some dense fog in spots Tuesday morning, but it’s also contributing to a milder start. Temperatures are in the 50s in most areas to start the day, Monahan said.
“It will take some time, but once that fog goes away, we’re going to have a mix of clouds and sunshine later,” he said. “Its going to be warm and dry this week.”
While some mist is possible in the fog Tuesday, Monahan said there is no more rain in the forecast through the weekend. A strong area of high pressure will move closer to North Georgia in the coming days, turning up the heat and keeping things dry, he said.
Monahan expects the foggy conditions to clear up by lunchtime Tuesday, making way for a nice afternoon.
“It should be a smooth evening commute, weather-wise,” he said. “But this morning, maybe leave a little extra time with some of that fog out there.”
Credit: Channel 2 Action News
Credit: Channel 2 Action News
» For a detailed forecast, visit The Atlanta Journal-Constitution weather page.
» For updated traffic information, listen to News 95.5 and AM 750 WSB and follow @ajcwsbtraffic on Twitter.
» Download The Atlanta Journal-Constitution app for weather alerts on-the-go.
About the Author
Credit: Atlanta Journal-Constitution