TUESDAY’S WEATHER: Cold rain to continue for much of the day

A cold rain is falling all across North Georgia on Tuesday morning, and it won’t be letting up any time soon, according to Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Brian Monahan.
“Today is more or less going to be a washout across North Georgia,” Monahan said. “Not necessarily heavy rain, but light to moderate rain pretty much all the way through the day today.”
Temperatures are in the mid-40s in Atlanta to start the morning, and while it may be wet, at least it’s not freezing. Monahan said all the precipitation should fall as rain Tuesday as temperatures won’t move much throughout the day. The city has a projected high of 49 degrees.
“It’s raining area-wide this morning, and it’s going to rain throughout the day today, but tonight we’re going to dry out,” Monahan said. “And for the rest of the week and into the weekend, it should be pretty dry.”
He expects the light showers to continue through the morning before rain becomes heavy in spots around lunchtime. But between 3 and 5 p.m., just before the start of the evening drive, Monahan said the showers will begin to taper off.
North Georgia will get a chance to dry out overnight, he said, and a much quieter day is in the forecast Wednesday. After a morning in the 40s, Monahan is calling for a high of 50 degrees under a sunny sky in Atlanta on Wednesday afternoon.
More sunshine is on the way to end the week, but it will turn colder, he said. Temperatures are not expected to leave the 40s on Thursday and Friday, and Friday morning could be especially bitter with a projected low of 29 degrees.
