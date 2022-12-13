TUESDAY’S WEATHER: Cloudy and cooler before the next chance of rain

Rumbles of thunder are likely, but Monahan said he does not expect severe weather locally as the warm front will stick to the south. Most of the storm activity will be confined to the overnight hours.

“We are going to see some heavy rain move through after midnight and into Thursday morning, and at least for part of the Thursday morning commute there could be some wet weather before we dry out for Thursday afternoon, and it turns much colder.”

Cold air moving in behind the front will drop temperatures into the 30s on Friday morning, and this weekend Monahan does not expect Atlanta to get out of the 40s after freezing starts Saturday and Sunday.

