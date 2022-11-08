TUESDAY’S WEATHER: After muggy start, ‘perfect’ conditions for Election Day

Tuesday will be another day of “T-shirt and shorts weather in November,” he said, but no heat records are in jeopardy. Monahan is calling for about eight hours of sunshine under a partly cloudy sky, and another beautiful day is in the forecast Wednesday.

A subtropical system headed for the Florida coast by midweek could bring about changes to the weather locally, he said. The system is expected to become Tropical Storm Nicole or even a Category 1 hurricane before reaching Florida, and current storm track projections show the storm curving up toward Georgia by the end of the week.

“Our clouds are going to increase Thursday, and by Thursday afternoon and evening some of this tropical moisture is coming our way,” Monahan said. “You’re going to feel windy weather. You’re going to feel the rain start to pick up.”

North Georgia will be “soggy at times” on Friday before drying out in time for the weekend, he said. Showers and storms are 70% likely Friday, according to the latest forecast.

If Nicole makes U.S. landfall as a hurricane, it would be the first to do so in the month of November in nearly 40 years. Monahan said it should not bring any severe weather to North Georgia.

