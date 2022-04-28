THURSDAY’S WEATHER: Sunshine, low humidity before rain chances increase

Highs in the upper 70s and a clear sky Thursday will be ideal for getting outside and enjoying the sunshine.
There should be “nothing but sunshine” on Thursday before humidity increases Friday and showers return to the forecast, according to Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Brian Monahan. Despite the 20% chance of rain, Monahan said Friday is still looking pretty good for outdoor plans.
“It’s not washout weather, but a few showers will be around for the end of the week and into the weekend,” he said.
There is no rain in Thursday’s forecast. After a comfortable start in the 50s, Thursday should be a beautiful day with a projected high of 79 degrees in Atlanta.
“The last couple of days have been nice, and today is going to be a nice one,” Monahan said. “Pretty typical weather for late April. The humidity will stay nice and low today, and then that will change Friday.”
With a 40% chance of showers each day and highs in the low 80s, this weekend will be a muggy one. Monahan said there is no need to cancel outdoor plans as showers will be scattered.
The weekend rain should help to clear out some of the pollen. North Georgia is past the peak of pollen season, and levels are declining. The daily pollen count, which records the number of pollen particles per cubic meter of air, went from 949 on Tuesday to 455 on Wednesday, according to Atlanta Allergy and Asthma.
Thursday’s count is expected to be released by 9 a.m.
Credit: Channel 2 Action News
