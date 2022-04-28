THURSDAY’S WEATHER: Sunshine, low humidity before rain chances increase

With a 40% chance of showers each day and highs in the low 80s, this weekend will be a muggy one. Monahan said there is no need to cancel outdoor plans as showers will be scattered.

The weekend rain should help to clear out some of the pollen. North Georgia is past the peak of pollen season, and levels are declining. The daily pollen count, which records the number of pollen particles per cubic meter of air, went from 949 on Tuesday to 455 on Wednesday, according to Atlanta Allergy and Asthma.

Thursday’s count is expected to be released by 9 a.m.

Caption Atlanta's projected high is 79 degrees Thursday. Credit: Channel 2 Action News Credit: Channel 2 Action News Caption Atlanta's projected high is 79 degrees Thursday. Credit: Channel 2 Action News Credit: Channel 2 Action News

