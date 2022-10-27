THURSDAY’S WEATHER: Sunny, dry before rain returns for Halloween weekend

Sunshine and a projected high of 72 degrees are in Atlanta’s forecast for Thursday, according to Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Brian Monahan. The region will see its first fall wedge of the season build in over the coming days, increasing cloud cover, dropping temperatures and bringing the next chance for rain, he said.

“We’ll have some wet weather — not a washout,” Monahan said. “The second half of the weekend is going to turn kind of wet, and cooler as well. We’ll come out of the 70s and into the 60s.”