THURSDAY’S WEATHER: Sunny, dry before rain returns for Halloween weekend

The next couple of days should be beautiful and dry for North Georgia, but changes are coming for the weekend that could mean damp weather for Halloween festivities.
Sunshine and a projected high of 72 degrees are in Atlanta’s forecast for Thursday, according to Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Brian Monahan. The region will see its first fall wedge of the season build in over the coming days, increasing cloud cover, dropping temperatures and bringing the next chance for rain, he said.
“We’ll have some wet weather — not a washout,” Monahan said. “The second half of the weekend is going to turn kind of wet, and cooler as well. We’ll come out of the 70s and into the 60s.”
Thursday and Friday should both stay dry, he said, and it will turn cooler to end the work week with a projected high of 70 degrees. Clouds will begin to thicken up Saturday with a wind moving in from the northeast, and by Sunday morning Monahan expects most of North Georgia to wake up to showers.
“We’ve got what’s called a wedge that’s going to build in this weekend — that’s that cool air that comes down the eastern slops of the Appalachians,” he said. “That brings in that cool air, that damp air and also a lot of clouds. That’s going to happen Saturday, and then Sunday, with that weather system, we’re going to see the rain move in.”
Credit: Channel 2 Action News
Credit: Channel 2 Action News
Showers are 70% likely through most of the day Sunday, and the wet weather is predicted to continue through Monday morning. But don’t let the rain scare you away from Halloween night plans.
“I do think it’s going to clear out a bit,” Monahan said. “Mainly dry for trick-or-treat time. Should be in the low to mid 60s.”
Credit: Channel 2 Action News
Credit: Channel 2 Action News
» For a detailed forecast, visit The Atlanta Journal-Constitution weather page.
» For updated traffic information, listen to News 95.5 and AM 750 WSB and follow @ajcwsbtraffic on Twitter.
» Download The Atlanta Journal-Constitution app for weather alerts on-the-go.
About the Author