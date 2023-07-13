THURSDAY’S WEATHER: Isolated storms back in the forecast

It’s going to be a little hotter Thursday in metro Atlanta, and we’ll have a better chance of seeing a few popup showers by the afternoon.

“We’re going to heat up fast today,” Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Brian Monahan said. “It is July. It’s Georgia. It’s supposed to be hot.”

The high temperature will climb up to about 93 degrees in the city by lunchtime, he said. And the heat index will hover between 100 and 103 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. Anyone doing prolonged outdoor activity should stay hydrated and take frequent breaks in the shade.

Isolated showers and storms will start to pop up around lunchtime as well.

“They’ll slowly drift around north Georgia,” Monahan said, but even where it rains, “it’s not a washout today. Those storms come, and then they pass right on by.”

Friday will bring similar conditions with a slightly lower projected high temperature of about 91 degrees due to more cloud cover. But it will stay humid, so it will feel much hotter with a heat index expected to climb into the triple digits again.

More widespread storms are in the forecast for the weekend, with the best chance coming on Saturday.

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Outdoor furniture show at AmericasMart draws thousands to Atlanta
