THURSDAY’S WEATHER: Highs in the upper 70s with more sunshine on the way

The warm weather isn’t going anywhere. According to Monahan, an area of high pressure sitting across the Gulf of Mexico is shutting out any cold air from the north, and temperatures should remain five to 10 degrees above average into early next week.

On Monday, afternoon temperatures could near 80 degrees in Atlanta, according to the latest forecast. It won’t stay this dry, however.

“By the weekend, we are going to add some clouds in the forecast,” Monahan said. “Go ahead with your outdoor plans Saturday and Sunday, just be aware there could be a few sprinkles around early in the weekend, and through the later part of the weekend, too.”

Showers are 20% likely at times both weekend days, he said. By the middle of next week, Monahan expects to see more rain move into parts of North Georgia.

This weekend will also mark the end of daylight saving time, as clocks will be set back one hour at 2 a.m. Sunday. The sunset on Saturday is at 6:41 p.m., and on Sunday the sun will set at 5:41 p.m.

“You get that extra hour of sleep, but you lose that hour of daylight,” Monahan said.

