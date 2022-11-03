ajc logo
THURSDAY’S WEATHER: Highs in the upper 70s with more sunshine on the way

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
41 minutes ago

Metro Atlanta is looking to repeat the same sunny conditions and warm weather Thursday that it’s enjoyed the past couple of days.

Thursday should be another day with no weather problems, according to Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Brian Monahan. Aside from some low cloud cover this morning, and some areas of fog, Monahan said the forecast is shaping up to be another winner.

With temperatures in the 50s all across North Georgia on Thursday morning, a light jacket might be needed before sunrise. By early this afternoon, Monahan said the sky should be free of most clouds as temperatures climb. Atlanta’s projected high is 76 degrees.

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

“It’s going to be a warm day today,” he said. “Usually, we’re in the upper 60s this time of year, so a few degrees above average. With that mostly sunny sky, even in the mountains, we’ll be in the low 70s.”

The warm weather isn’t going anywhere. According to Monahan, an area of high pressure sitting across the Gulf of Mexico is shutting out any cold air from the north, and temperatures should remain five to 10 degrees above average into early next week.

On Monday, afternoon temperatures could near 80 degrees in Atlanta, according to the latest forecast. It won’t stay this dry, however.

“By the weekend, we are going to add some clouds in the forecast,” Monahan said. “Go ahead with your outdoor plans Saturday and Sunday, just be aware there could be a few sprinkles around early in the weekend, and through the later part of the weekend, too.”

Showers are 20% likely at times both weekend days, he said. By the middle of next week, Monahan expects to see more rain move into parts of North Georgia.

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

This weekend will also mark the end of daylight saving time, as clocks will be set back one hour at 2 a.m. Sunday. The sunset on Saturday is at 6:41 p.m., and on Sunday the sun will set at 5:41 p.m.

“You get that extra hour of sleep, but you lose that hour of daylight,” Monahan said.

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

» For a detailed forecast, visit The Atlanta Journal-Constitution weather page.

» For updated traffic information, listen to News 95.5 and AM 750 WSB and follow @ajcwsbtraffic on Twitter.

» Download The Atlanta Journal-Constitution app for weather alerts on-the-go.

