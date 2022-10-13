THURSDAY’S WEATHER: Heavy rain to clear by midmorning as sunshine returns

She is also expecting some strong, gusty winds at times as a breeze moves in behind the front from the northwest.

Temperatures will begin falling after about 9 p.m. Thursday, and much cooler weather is in store Friday morning. Lopez said most of Atlanta will be in the 40s to start the day before temperatures rebound into the mid-70s for the afternoon.

“It will get a little bit warmer over the weekend,” Lopez said. “We’re up to around 80 on Saturday, and more rain comes in late Sunday, early Monday.”

Don’t get too comfortable with the warm weekend conditions, however. It could be next week that Atlanta records its first 30s of the season, according to the latest forecast.

Credit: Channel 2 Action News Credit: Channel 2 Action News

» For a detailed forecast, visit The Atlanta Journal-Constitution weather page.

» For updated traffic information, listen to News 95.5 and AM 750 WSB and follow @ajcwsbtraffic on Twitter.

» Download The Atlanta Journal-Constitution app for weather alerts on-the-go.