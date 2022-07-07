THURSDAY’S WEATHER: Heat advisory to take effect as temperatures, humidity rise

“And by the time we get up into the 90s, those thunderstorms are going to start to flare up,” she said. “Around 4 p.m. we’ll see a good chance of rain really anywhere across North Georgia.”

Lopez said thunderstorms could pop up at any time through the evening drive before the rain activity slowly tapers off into the overnight hours.

“There is concern with some of these thunderstorms, as they kind of move in or generate from the north and just slowly try to push to the south, for some heavy rain and some of those strong winds that can of course knock down some trees,” she said. “And also some hail.”

More of the same heat, humidity and afternoon thunderstorms are in Friday’s forecast, but metro Atlanta is looking at some changes for the weekend. On Saturday and Sunday, rain chances increase to 70%, according to the latest forecast.

Lopez said to expect widely scattered showers Saturday all throughout the Southeast. On Sunday, a weather system will settle across Middle Georgia and will be responsible for more wet weather, she said.

Atlanta's projected high is 93 degrees Thursday with a 40% chance of a shower or thunderstorm.

