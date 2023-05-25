X

THURSDAY’S WEATHER: Great day to enjoy the outdoors if you can

Atlanta Weather
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

It’s going to be a great day full of sunshine in metro Atlanta Thursday.

The high will be in the low 80s and no rain is in sight, according to Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Brian Monahan.

“Today is going to be perfect to get outside,” he said. “Hope you get a chance to enjoy some of the beautiful weather.”

Friday is expected to be slightly cooler with a projected high of 77 and a few more clouds in sight, but rain chances remain low at just 10%.

As for the Memorial Day weekend, a greater chance of rain has crept into the forecast, all thanks to a storm brewing off the coast of Georgia, Florida and South Carolina, Monahan said. So it might not be the best conditions for beachgoers in those areas. Florida’s west coast should have better weather, Monahan said.

The storm will push rain and clouds into the metro starting later on Saturday, with the rain mainly sticking to the east side.

“So the farther west you live, the better the Memorial Day weekend weather will be,” Monahan said.

The showers are expected to continue into Sunday and ease off Monday.

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

» For a detailed forecast, visit The Atlanta Journal-Constitution weather page.

» For updated traffic information, listen to News 95.5 and AM 750 WSB and follow @wsbtraffic on Twitter.

» Download The Atlanta Journal-Constitution app for weather alerts on-the-go.

About the Author

Follow Rosana Hughes on twitter

Rosana Hughes is a reporter on the breaking news team.

Editors' Picks

Credit: courtesy of Kila Posey

Feds to investigate mom’s retaliation claim against Atlanta Public Schools1h ago

Credit: John Raoux/AP

The Jolt: Top Republicans wait and watch after botched DeSantis rollout
56m ago

As Cobb prepares transit plans for 2024, opponents push back
1h ago

Credit: TNS

A striking gap between deaths of Black and white babies plagues the South
1h ago

Credit: TNS

A striking gap between deaths of Black and white babies plagues the South
1h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Stay safe: Memorial Day weekend often deadly on Georgia roads, waterways
54m ago
The Latest

WEDNESDAY’S WEATHER: Less rain, more sunshine, warmer temps
TUESDAY’S WEATHER: One more rainy day ahead of drying trend
MONDAY’S WEATHER: Rain off-and-on today; drier weather on the way
Featured

Credit: AP

Jimmy Carter, 3 months into hospice, is aware of tributes, enjoying ice cream
Alumni return to Georgia school to sing swan song for retiring teacher
Georgia’s mental health hotline is a national leader. Some worry about its expansion.
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top