THURSDAY’S WEATHER: Great day to enjoy the outdoors if you can

It’s going to be a great day full of sunshine in metro Atlanta Thursday.

The high will be in the low 80s and no rain is in sight, according to Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Brian Monahan.

“Today is going to be perfect to get outside,” he said. “Hope you get a chance to enjoy some of the beautiful weather.”

Friday is expected to be slightly cooler with a projected high of 77 and a few more clouds in sight, but rain chances remain low at just 10%.

As for the Memorial Day weekend, a greater chance of rain has crept into the forecast, all thanks to a storm brewing off the coast of Georgia, Florida and South Carolina, Monahan said. So it might not be the best conditions for beachgoers in those areas. Florida’s west coast should have better weather, Monahan said.

The storm will push rain and clouds into the metro starting later on Saturday, with the rain mainly sticking to the east side.

“So the farther west you live, the better the Memorial Day weekend weather will be,” Monahan said.

The showers are expected to continue into Sunday and ease off Monday.

Credit: Channel 2 Action News Credit: Channel 2 Action News

» For a detailed forecast, visit The Atlanta Journal-Constitution weather page.

» For updated traffic information, listen to News 95.5 and AM 750 WSB and follow @wsbtraffic on Twitter.

» Download The Atlanta Journal-Constitution app for weather alerts on-the-go.