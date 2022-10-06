THURSDAY’S WEATHER: Another cool start followed by sunny, warm afternoon

There has not been much change to metro Atlanta’s forecast this week, but that’s not a bad thing when the weather has been this nice. More of the same is expected Thursday, with morning lows in the 40s and 50s and an afternoon high of 81 degrees for Atlanta, according to Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Brian Monahan.

“It’s going to be beautiful out there,” Monahan said. “This is the sweet spot, this time of year. Temperatures start kind of chilly and a nice finish in the afternoon.”