THURSDAY’S WEATHER: Another cool start followed by sunny, warm afternoon

Atlanta Weather
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
59 minutes ago

Cool mornings and warm afternoons filled with lots of sunshine. Rinse and repeat.

There has not been much change to metro Atlanta’s forecast this week, but that’s not a bad thing when the weather has been this nice. More of the same is expected Thursday, with morning lows in the 40s and 50s and an afternoon high of 81 degrees for Atlanta, according to Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Brian Monahan.

“It’s going to be beautiful out there,” Monahan said. “This is the sweet spot, this time of year. Temperatures start kind of chilly and a nice finish in the afternoon.”

North Georgia is settling into a dry weather pattern that should stick around for much of October, he said. As a result, sunshine and comfortable conditions should dominate the forecast for the next week or so.

Friday should be even warmer ahead of cold front arriving this weekend. Monahan is calling for a high of 83 degrees to end the work week, which is warm for a typical early October afternoon. The front could mean more clouds, but it won’t bring any rain, according to Monahan.

“Watching some cooler weather moving in for the weekend,” he said. “Still really nice, though, for your Saturday and Sunday. Temperatures will drop back into the 70s.”

