THURSDAY’S WEATHER: After overnight rain, Atlanta dries out and sunshine returns

“By early to mid afternoon, it’s turning mostly sunny, and it’s going to turn out to be a really nice day as temperatures climb up into the 50s for highs,” he said.

Atlanta’s projected high is 56 degrees, which is right on target for this time of year and the warmest it will be over the next few days, according to the latest forecast. After a very warm start to December, Monahan said temperatures are trending downward headed into the holidays.

He is calling for a low of 36 on Friday morning, and an afternoon high of 52 degrees. Atlanta is not expected to get out of the 40s this weekend, and by Sunday morning freezing temperatures return to the forecast.

“The second half of December is going to get cold as the jet stream gets weaker, and that cold air from Canada drops south, into the southern part of the country,” Monahan said.

So far this month, temperatures have been running more than 6 degrees above average, he said. By Christmas weekend, Monahan said parts of North Georgia could be down in the 30s for highs.

It’s still too early to tell if there will be any snow to accompany the frosty weather.

“Nothing imminent, but certainly the cold is going to be here,” he said.

