THURSDAY’S WEATHER: After another foggy start, Atlanta to see highs in the 70s

“There will be a good mix of clouds moving in and a slight chance for a few scattered showers,” she said. “The rain chance is going to be the biggest farther to the north of Atlanta, anywhere from Atlanta toward the mountains, and that’s because you are going to be closer to this boundary.”

Rain chances will increase to about 40% Friday as the front finally passes through the area, according to Lopez. She expects Friday will be another mild day with lows in the upper 50s and highs in the 70s.

“We have another chance of rain by the end of this weekend,” she said, calling for a 40% chance of showers Sunday. “Temperatures, though, will be cooler for Saturday and Sunday.”

Credit: Channel 2 Action News Credit: Channel 2 Action News

» For a detailed forecast, visit The Atlanta Journal-Constitution weather page.

» For updated traffic information, listen to News 95.5 and AM 750 WSB and follow @ajcwsbtraffic on Twitter.

» Download The Atlanta Journal-Constitution app for weather alerts on-the-go.