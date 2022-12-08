THURSDAY’S WEATHER: After another foggy start, Atlanta to see highs in the 70s

Atlanta is again socked in the fog Thursday morning as visibility has dropped below a half-mile at the start of the commute.
The fog will eventually burn off, according to Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Jennifer Lopez, but the city should not expect to see a blue sky for the rest of the day. What it can expect is an unseasonably warm afternoon, Lopez said.
“That fog will be with us through about 9 to 10 this morning. As we move into the afternoon, not a ton of sunshine, but you might not mind the temperatures,” she said. “Highs today will be into the low 70s this afternoon.”
Atlanta’s projected high is 72 degrees, which is 14 degrees above average for this time of year. Thursday is even starting out mild with morning lows in the 60s.
Lopez said there could also be a few showers to contend with Thursday, mainly north of the city along a warm frontal boundary. The rain chance is sitting at about 30%.
“There will be a good mix of clouds moving in and a slight chance for a few scattered showers,” she said. “The rain chance is going to be the biggest farther to the north of Atlanta, anywhere from Atlanta toward the mountains, and that’s because you are going to be closer to this boundary.”
Rain chances will increase to about 40% Friday as the front finally passes through the area, according to Lopez. She expects Friday will be another mild day with lows in the upper 50s and highs in the 70s.
“We have another chance of rain by the end of this weekend,” she said, calling for a 40% chance of showers Sunday. “Temperatures, though, will be cooler for Saturday and Sunday.”
Credit: Channel 2 Action News
