SUNDAY’S WEATHER: Scattered showers, overcast skies to close out weekend

Apart from fewer scattered showers, Sunday is expected to look just like Saturday: overcast and slightly gloomy.
The rain, which will move through most of the night, will remain until about 7 a.m. and return at 2 p.m., according to Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Eboni Deon. The day will start wet and foggy before temperatures begin rising with spots of sunshine breaking through the clouds.
“Sunday morning we’re off to a cloudy start. Could be a little foggy once again with some areas of patchy drizzle, even a few light rain showers,” Deon said.
Skies will be cloudy until about 2 p.m. when scattered showers are expected to return. Temperatures will be a bit warmer than Saturday, with a high of 83 degrees in the afternoon.
“I think (the rain is) going to be a bit more scattered in nature, so getting in on some sunshine as we close out the weekend,” Deon said.
The front that has been bringing in all the rain will pass by Tuesday, but until then expect wet conditions and keep an umbrella handy.
Credit: Channel 2 Action News
If you’re headed to watch the Atlanta Falcons’ first home game of the regular season, expect some showers as you’re leaving the stadium. The Dirty Birds will be playing against the New Orleans Saints at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium at 1 p.m.
