SUNDAY’S WEATHER: Scattered showers, overcast skies to close out weekend

The rain, which will move through most of the night, will remain until about 7 a.m. and return at 2 p.m., according to Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Eboni Deon. The day will start wet and foggy before temperatures begin rising with spots of sunshine breaking through the clouds.

“Sunday morning we’re off to a cloudy start. Could be a little foggy once again with some areas of patchy drizzle, even a few light rain showers,” Deon said.