SUNDAY’S WEATHER | Mostly sunny day, but severe cold is on the way

The evening will be mostly cloudy, and that will continue into Monday morning. Lows will be right below freezing, but the afternoon will be slightly warmer with a high of 51 degrees. Monday will remain mostly cloudy all day.

Frigid air coming from the Arctic and spilling into Canada and parts of central U.S. is causing temperatures to further drop in the South, Lopez said. Late Monday and into Tuesday morning, a wintry mix is possible in parts of North Georgia reaching as south as the metro area.

A blast of cold air Tuesday and Wednesday could bring morning temperatures into the low- to mid-teens in metro Atlanta. According to the National Weather Service, Wednesday morning could reach a low of 15 degrees in metro Atlanta, and the wind chill could drop temperatures to just above 0.

“We’ll feel the brunt of it on Wednesday with morning lows down to the teens,” Lopez said.

NWS Atlanta meteorologists together with the assistance of @AFCEMA were able to confirm that a EF0 tornado with max winds of 75mph did in fact touch down early Tuesday in SW Fulton County. A full write up can be found in our Public Information Statement. pic.twitter.com/5Y6EwE8Y9F — NWS Atlanta (@NWSAtlanta) January 13, 2024

On Saturday afternoon, NWS meteorologist confirmed a EF-0 tornado touched down in southwest Fulton County early on Jan. 9 as strong storms blew across metro Atlanta.

The storms caused several crashes, power outages and cancelled flights. One man died in Clayton County, where authorities said a massive tree fell across Fayetteville Road, crushing a white sedan. The victim was identified by officials as 78-year-old Herbert Lee Williams.

The tornado reached winds up to 75 mph and first touched down near Palmetto. It caused several trees to snap and uproot, flipped tractor-trailers, and damaged part of a Lowes warehouse as it moved northeast, the NWS reported.

