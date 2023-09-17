SUNDAY’S WEATHER | Morning showers, afternoon sunshine

Another damp morning is expected in metro Atlanta before the sun peeks through on Sunday.

Overnight showers will continue until about 10 a.m., but the rain will be largely scattered, Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Eboni Deon said. Temperatures will start in the mid to high 60s before rising into the mid-70s by about noon.

The early afternoon will remain partly cloudy, and though the rain will have moved east, the humidity will endure.

A high of 80 degrees is projected to settle over metro Atlanta by the late afternoon, when a mostly sunny sky will take over. Those headed to Music Midtown’s final day should plan to stand in some mud, but the day will be mostly clear of showers.

“Not only are we going to get rid of the rain, but we will also see the clouds decreasing, allowing for some afternoon sunshine,” Deon said.

The evening hours will be mostly clear of cloud coverage, and those conditions will carry over into Monday.

Temperatures are expected to rise by the start of the week as sunny conditions return. Deon projects that Atlanta will be back in the high 70s by Thursday.

