ajc logo
X

SUNDAY’S WEATHER: Few breaks expected during some heavy showers

Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC

Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC

Atlanta Weather
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
28 minutes ago

Rain moving in overnight and sticking around most of the day will make for a damp Sunday.

The early morning hours of the day will be filled with showers, with some areas of the state, including metro Atlanta, getting heavy downpours, Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Eboni Deon said. Overnight lows will be getting down to 43 degrees, meaning the rain should not cause slippery roads for those heading out early.

The heaviest rain will have moved to the southern part of the state by about 8 a.m., but areas near the city may still be flooded and some light rain may persist. It’s during those later morning hours that some rays of sunshine could bring some color to the metro. Temperatures will remain stagnant, only reaching a high of 50 degrees.

“Sunday will be pretty much a washout, although we’ll get some breaks,” Deon said.

A storm system will then push north along the East Coast and bring another wave of showers, which will move in at about 3 p.m. and get heavier and more widespread by 5 p.m. Areas from the southeast to the northeast of Fulton County are expected the be hit the worst with rain. According to the National Weather Service, scattered thunderstorms will primarily be isolated to areas south of the I-20 corridor.

“We could be dealing with a rumble of thunder or two, but it’s mostly going to be rain and it will be heavy at times,” according to Deon.

Temperatures will climb back up as we get a break from the rain Monday and Tuesday. Cloud coverage will increase by late afternoon Tuesday and the chance of rain will as well. Widespread and heavy rain, with the possibility of some thunderstorms, should be expected Wednesday morning. There is a 70% chance of rain on Wednesday.

With the rain this week, areas of metro Atlanta will accumulate anywhere from half an inch to 2 inches of rain by Sunday. By Wednesday, most of the state will have accumulated 1 to 2 inches of rain, with some areas accumulating up to 4 inches.

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

» For a detailed forecast, visit The Atlanta Journal-Constitution weather page.

» For updated traffic information, listen to News 95.5 and AM 750 WSB and follow @ajcwsbtraffic on Twitter.

» Download The Atlanta Journal-Constitution app for weather alerts on-the-go.

About the Author

Follow Caroline Silva on twitter

Caroline Silva is a Breaking News reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Editors' Picks

Credit: CHARLOTTE B. TEAGLE

Mohawk Industries warns of shortfall; net income down 83% from year before3h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

69 players, 5 of them Georgia Bulldogs, granted special eligibility for NFL draft
21h ago

Credit: Andrew Harnik

Top Biden aide Ron Klain expected to soon leave White House
52m ago

Credit: Contributed

Employee on leave after video suggests he snuck CRT in Georgia schools

Credit: Contributed

Employee on leave after video suggests he snuck CRT in Georgia schools

Credit: Jordan Strauss

Jeremy Renner says he broke 30-plus bones in snowplow mishap
1h ago
The Latest

Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC

SATURDAY’S WEATHER: Dry, seasonal conditions ahead of heavy downpours
21h ago
FRIDAY’S WEATHER: Wind brings chilly but dry conditions to week’s end
MONDAY’S WEATHER: Holiday weekend ends warmer ahead of storms
Featured

Braves Fest, Lunar New Year celebrations and more: 15 things to do in metro Atlanta this...
What’s filming in Georgia in January 2023
‘Breakdown’ Episode 22: Its Work Is Done
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top