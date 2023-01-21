SUNDAY’S WEATHER: Few breaks expected during some heavy showers

Rain moving in overnight and sticking around most of the day will make for a damp Sunday.
The early morning hours of the day will be filled with showers, with some areas of the state, including metro Atlanta, getting heavy downpours, Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Eboni Deon said. Overnight lows will be getting down to 43 degrees, meaning the rain should not cause slippery roads for those heading out early.
The heaviest rain will have moved to the southern part of the state by about 8 a.m., but areas near the city may still be flooded and some light rain may persist. It’s during those later morning hours that some rays of sunshine could bring some color to the metro. Temperatures will remain stagnant, only reaching a high of 50 degrees.
“Sunday will be pretty much a washout, although we’ll get some breaks,” Deon said.
A storm system will then push north along the East Coast and bring another wave of showers, which will move in at about 3 p.m. and get heavier and more widespread by 5 p.m. Areas from the southeast to the northeast of Fulton County are expected the be hit the worst with rain. According to the National Weather Service, scattered thunderstorms will primarily be isolated to areas south of the I-20 corridor.
“We could be dealing with a rumble of thunder or two, but it’s mostly going to be rain and it will be heavy at times,” according to Deon.
Temperatures will climb back up as we get a break from the rain Monday and Tuesday. Cloud coverage will increase by late afternoon Tuesday and the chance of rain will as well. Widespread and heavy rain, with the possibility of some thunderstorms, should be expected Wednesday morning. There is a 70% chance of rain on Wednesday.
With the rain this week, areas of metro Atlanta will accumulate anywhere from half an inch to 2 inches of rain by Sunday. By Wednesday, most of the state will have accumulated 1 to 2 inches of rain, with some areas accumulating up to 4 inches.
Credit: Channel 2 Action News
Credit: Channel 2 Action News
