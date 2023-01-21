SUNDAY’S WEATHER: Few breaks expected during some heavy showers

“We could be dealing with a rumble of thunder or two, but it’s mostly going to be rain and it will be heavy at times,” according to Deon.

Temperatures will climb back up as we get a break from the rain Monday and Tuesday. Cloud coverage will increase by late afternoon Tuesday and the chance of rain will as well. Widespread and heavy rain, with the possibility of some thunderstorms, should be expected Wednesday morning. There is a 70% chance of rain on Wednesday.

With the rain this week, areas of metro Atlanta will accumulate anywhere from half an inch to 2 inches of rain by Sunday. By Wednesday, most of the state will have accumulated 1 to 2 inches of rain, with some areas accumulating up to 4 inches.

Credit: Channel 2 Action News Credit: Channel 2 Action News

» For a detailed forecast, visit The Atlanta Journal-Constitution weather page.

» For updated traffic information, listen to News 95.5 and AM 750 WSB and follow @ajcwsbtraffic on Twitter.

» Download The Atlanta Journal-Constitution app for weather alerts on-the-go.