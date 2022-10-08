SUNDAY’S WEATHER: Cool, dry day before temperatures rise this week

With sunny skies and cooler temperatures, it’s the perfect day to head outdoors and enjoy the many activities the city is hosting.

Atlanta Pride is back after two years without in-person events and no parade due to the pandemic. The event officially kicked off Thursday with a party, and the festival closes out on Sunday. The day will start off with the Atlanta Pride Parade from noon to 2 p.m., with other events in the afternoon.

One Musicfest, a multistage, genre-spanning, open-air festival for progressive Black music, is also back this weekend at Central Park in downtown Atlanta. Performers for the sold-out festival on Sunday include Lil Baby, Jazmine Sullivan, Ja Rule and Ashanti.

» For a detailed forecast, visit The Atlanta Journal-Constitution weather page.

» For updated traffic information, listen to News 95.5 and AM 750 WSB and follow @ajcwsbtraffic on Twitter.

» Download The Atlanta Journal-Constitution app for weather alerts on-the-go.