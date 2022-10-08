ajc logo
SUNDAY’S WEATHER: Cool, dry day before temperatures rise this week

Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC

Atlanta Weather
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

The mild temperatures are continuing into Sunday before metro Atlanta starts to heat up again.

Below-average temperatures remain on the forecast and we’re starting Sunday morning in the mid-50s. We’ll reach a high of 75 degrees by the afternoon, thanks to a passing cold front. The wind will be more gentle than it was Saturday and fewer clouds will be blocking the sunshine.

“After a chilly start, we’ll continue to see loads of sunshine and that’s going to help get our temperatures back up to where we should be,” Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Eboni Deon said.

We’re keeping it dry until the middle of the week. By late Wednesday going into Thursday, some cloud coverage will start moving in, bringing in a 10% chance of rain. The week is also bringing higher temperatures, with a high of 78 degrees Monday and Tuesday.

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

With sunny skies and cooler temperatures, it’s the perfect day to head outdoors and enjoy the many activities the city is hosting.

Atlanta Pride is back after two years without in-person events and no parade due to the pandemic. The event officially kicked off Thursday with a party, and the festival closes out on Sunday. The day will start off with the Atlanta Pride Parade from noon to 2 p.m., with other events in the afternoon.

One Musicfest, a multistage, genre-spanning, open-air festival for progressive Black music, is also back this weekend at Central Park in downtown Atlanta. Performers for the sold-out festival on Sunday include Lil Baby, Jazmine Sullivan, Ja Rule and Ashanti.

