SUNDAY’S WEATHER: Chilly temps continue a day away from spring

Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC

Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC

Atlanta Weather
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

Another frosty day is ahead for the final day of winter.

A freeze warning is in place from Saturday evening to Sunday morning, so make sure to bring your pets indoors and protect any sensitive plants. By about 8 a.m., it will be 29 degrees and breezy. The wind chill will bring temperatures down to 20 degrees, Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Jennifer Lopez said.

A mostly sunny day will make for perfect conditions to head outside, but you’ll want to wear a jacket. It will only get up to 46 degrees and that’s only in the late afternoon. The breeze will continue and temperatures will feel much cooler.

The average high for this time of year is 66 degrees, Lopez said. Metro Atlanta is 20 degrees below that average.

No rain is on the forecast for a few more days, but some scattered showers may move in by Friday. Temperatures will also remain lower than usual, until at least Wednesday.

On Monday, we will see slightly higher temperatures throughout the afternoon, but the morning will remain chilly. By Wednesday, metro Atlanta will be near average temperatures and Thursday will bring above average temperatures.

Spring begins Monday, despite it not feeling much like spring. Well, I guess the pollen is enough of a reminder.

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

