SUNDAY’S WEATHER: Chilly temps continue a day away from spring

A freeze warning is in place from Saturday evening to Sunday morning, so make sure to bring your pets indoors and protect any sensitive plants. By about 8 a.m., it will be 29 degrees and breezy. The wind chill will bring temperatures down to 20 degrees, Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Jennifer Lopez said.

A mostly sunny day will make for perfect conditions to head outside, but you’ll want to wear a jacket. It will only get up to 46 degrees and that’s only in the late afternoon. The breeze will continue and temperatures will feel much cooler.