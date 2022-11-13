SUNDAY’S WEATHER: Chilly temperatures expected to stick around

Now that we’re past the cold front, which brought in the coldest air of the season, expect temperatures to stay where they are. We may not see another 70-degree day in a while.

Sunday morning will start in the mid-20s and we’ll warm up to the high 40s by the afternoon. Most of the day will be sunny, with sparse clouds. Winds in the 10 to 12 mph range may get you shivering, so make sure to bundle up if you’re heading outdoors.