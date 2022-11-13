SUNDAY’S WEATHER: Chilly temperatures expected to stick around

It’s going to be another chilly day in metro Atlanta, but at least the sun is expected to come out.
Now that we’re past the cold front, which brought in the coldest air of the season, expect temperatures to stay where they are. We may not see another 70-degree day in a while.
Sunday morning will start in the mid-20s and we’ll warm up to the high 40s by the afternoon. Most of the day will be sunny, with sparse clouds. Winds in the 10 to 12 mph range may get you shivering, so make sure to bundle up if you’re heading outdoors.
“Highs in the afternoon on Sunday, not very warm at all. Almost 20 degrees below average,” Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Jennifer Lopez said.
No rain is expected Sunday or Monday, but it should return Tuesday. Monday will be a bit warmer than Sunday, but you may not even notice.
Looking for something to do this weekend? The Candler Park Fall Fest’s final day is open from 1 to 8 p.m. Sunday. The event will host live music, an artist market, food and activities for the kids.
The Atlanta Botanical Garden will be glowing with holiday lights in its 12th annual Garden Lights, Holiday Nights event. The event began Saturday and runs until Jan. 14. Timed tickets are on sale online.
